GAC debuts three models coming to South Africa before year end

Steadily growing Chinese brand will debut its first EV and plug-in hybrid in the final quarter of the year.

Having been comparatively quiet since January when it dropped the price tag of its pair of models between R50 000 and R100 000, GAC Motor officially debuted an even more affordable version of the GS3 Emzoom at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring this past weekend, as well as two other models approved earlier this year.

GS3 Emzoom Nova

Going on sale later this month, the Nova-branded version of the GS3 Emzoom carries a reduced sticker price of R60 000 over the Comfort variant for a final of R359 900.

New Nova variant debuts as the most affordable GS3 Emzoom model.

As standard, GAC importer Salvador Caetano Auto has, unsurprisingly, removed a number of features, including the 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, and automatic air conditioning, among others.

ALSO READ: GAC approves V-Class rival and EV Aion model for South Africa

The Kept features a uniquely designed black grille, 17-inch alloy wheels, a multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, remote engine start, rear parking sensors, LED headlights and fog lamps, dual front airbags, and a 3.5-inch instrument cluster display.

Nova swaps the 18-inch alloy wheels for 17-inches.

Completing the Nova’s spec sheet are the 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay only, Hill Start Assist, and Electronic Stability Programme.

Interior has retained a number of features, including the 10.25-inch infotainment system.

A two-year/30 000 km service plan plus a lifetime warranty comes included in the newcomer’s price tag.

Aion Y Plus

Announced back in May as having been approved for the local market, the fourth quarter of the year will see the long-awaited arrival of the Y as GAC’s first electric vehicle in South Africa.

Aion Y will become GAC’s first electric vehicle in South Africa.

Although marketed under its standalone Aion brand in China, for the local market, it will be called GAC Aion Y and based on the slightly longer variant known as the Aion Y Plus in the People’s Republic.

Available in China since 2021, the Aion Y has measurements of 4 535 mm long, 1 870 mm wide, 1 650 mm tall and 2 750 mm long on the wheelbase front.

South Africa-bound model will use the slightly longer Aion Y Plus as a base.

Providing seating for five, the Aion Y will be fitted as standard with a 14.6-inch infotainment system, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a 360-degree camera system, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning when it arrives.

As for power, the bigger 63.2-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor will be the sole option – the smaller 50.6-kWh battery having been ruled out.

Key part of the interior is the 14.6-inch infotainment system.

Outputs are rated at 150kW/225Nm. The claimed all-electric range is 490 km.

For the moment, local pricing is unknown.

M8

Confirmed to arrive either before or at the same time as the Aion Y, the M8 luxury MPV will be another GAC first as it adopts a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

As with the GS3 Emzoom and Emkoo, the M8 is sold under the Trumpchi brand in China with no GAC reference, apart from the circled GAC logo.

M8 will be aimed at the segment leading Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

Aimed at the Kia Carnival, Ford Tourneo Custom, passenger versions of the Volkswagen Transporter and Mercedes-Benz V-Class, the M8 will have seating for seven as standard, but in a 2-2-3 configuration as the second row is occupied by a pair of captain’s chairs that recline, adjust electrically and feature heating, cooling and massaging functions.

Measuring 5 212 mm long, 1 893 mm wide, 1 823 mm tall and 3 070 mm wheelbase-wise, the M8’s known features involve a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a fragrance dispenser, an eight-speaker Yamaha sound system, semi-aniline leather and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

South Africa-bound models will have a 10.1-inch infotainment system.

A so-called concierge lighting carpet, which illuminates the area in front of the electric dual sliding side doors when opened, completes the spec sheet for now.

Mounted on 18-inch wheels with weighted centre hubs, which, as with the Rolls-Royce Phantom, means the GAC logo doesn’t rotate, the M8’s hybrid system consists of a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a single electric motor powered by a 25.5-kWh battery pack.

Second offers heating, ventilation and massaging functions.

Whereas the former develops 140kW/330Nm on its own, the latter adds an additional 134kW/300Nm. Combined, this amounts to 274kW/630Nm sent to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

According to GAC, the M8 will have an all-electric range of 106 km, a combined of 1 032 km and accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 8.8 seconds.

As with the Aion Y, pricing will be announced closer to its market debut in the final quarter of the year.

NOW READ: GAC cuts Emzoom and Emkoo prices by as much as R100 000