Geely back in business with plush and well-priced E5 SUV pair

Local reintroduction is anything but just another Chinese carmaker opening shop.

Having fell off the radar around a decade ago following a short local stint, Chinese manufacturer Geely officially announced its return to South Africa at Gallagher Estate in Midrand this week.

While the sustainability of the over a dozen of brands from the People’s Republic often in question, Geely’s sheer global weight alone suggests they could be around longer this time around. Geely Auto Group is one of the biggest Chinese manufacturers boasting a global portfolio of 11 brands. Two of these subsidiaries, Volvo and Proton, already operate in Mzansi, and others like Zeekr and Riddara could possibly join after the rollout of models under the Geely banner.

The flagbearers on the brand’s return – the electric E5 and E5 EM-i plug-in hybrid – are in stark contrast to the carmaker’s first local soiree. The humble mix of LC and MK hatchbacks, LC Cross crossover and Emgrand sedan have made way for SUVs with serious technology, high levels of plushness and safety ratings. What has stayed unchanged, is competitive pricing.

Value for money

The Geely E5’s starting price of under R700 000 makes it one of the best-priced electric vehicles (EVs) in Mzansi, if not the best. To put that price into perspective, it is cheaper for an EV than similarly sized internal combustion engine powered and humbler finished SUVs from heritage brands.

The E5 features a different front grille from its PHEV sibling. Picture: Supplied

Starting at under R600 000, the E5 EM-i is also taking no prisoners in the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) space in undercutting its closest rivals from the Far East.

Both are offered in Aspire and flagship Apex derivatives and are supported by a comprehensive aftersales promise. This includes generous warranties and service plans backed up by a national dealer network of over 40 by the end of the year and dedicated local parts distribution.

Geely E5

Geely shared a lot of technical mumbo jumbo in Midrand which was just too much to process. But we will admit that the development of their electric motors and batteries does sound seriously impressive.

A full-width LED lightbar features at the rear. Picture: Supplied

The Geely E5 features a 60.22kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery which sends 160kW of power and 320Nm of torque to a single front axle-mounted electric motor. In Aspire guise it sprints from 0 to 100km/h in 6.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 175km/h and features a range of 430km. The Apex completes the sprint in 7.1 seconds and has a range of 410km. Both offers Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes.

DC fast charging of up to 100kWh will boost battery power from 30 to 80% in just 20 minutes and is said to have a life span of over 3 500 charge cycles. Every Geely E5 also comes with a complimentary AC home charger and R10 000 worth of public charging.

A smaller battery pack and electric motor enabled engineers to create impressive space inside the 4 615mm long E5. An impressive cabin length of 1 891mm means that the SUV offers more leg and head room in the second row than many bigger cars, plus 461-litre boot space and 33 storing spaces inside the cabin.

The cabin clad in ivory white finish. Picture: Supplied

Luxury lounge inside

While most of the local Chinese brand’s top products’ interior finishing is on par if not better than rivals from premium heritage carmakers, the E5’s cabin is very posh. Full leather seats combine with piano black and soft-touch plastics combine seamlessly to create an elegant atmosphere.

A 10.4-inch digital instrument cluster complements the 15.4-inch infotainment system, while other standard items include retractable door handles, 18-inch alloys, automatic LED headlights, front seat ventilation, 360-degree camera and keyless stop/start. Another interior highlight is the flat folding front passenger seat along with leg rest.

The Apex models get the likes of a panoramic sunroof, massaging front seats, ambient lighting, Flyme audio system, head-up display, 19-inch alloys and comprehensive driver assist systems.

Geely E5 EM-i

In the PHEV, an 18.4kWh battery and front electric motor producing the same 160kW/320Nm as the E5 is hooked up to a 73kW/125Nm e naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine. It features Pure, Hybrid or Power driving modes and has a claimed range of 943km.

While the PHEV’s styling is very similar to the E5, it does feature minor tweaks, like the addition of a flat front grille between the headlights and differently styled tailgate. On the inside, they are virtually the same, with the two trim grades matching most of the E5’s corresponding features.

The PHEV features a restyled tailgate. Picture: Supplied

The Citizen Motoring sampled both powertrains at the media launch and were equally impressed with each. Power delivery is very smooth, roadholding and handling felt very good along with great sound insulation and they offer very comfortable rides. Even more impressive was the safety systems that was nowhere as obtrusive as we’ve become accustomed to on Chinese cars.

Even in the absence of more affordable models that are usually a brand’s volume sellers, Geely has enough going for to warrant its entry on many shopping lists. And this time they are likely to have more staying power.

Pricing

E5 EM-i Aspire – R599 999

E5 EM-i Apex – R679 999

E5 Aspire – R699 999

E5 Apex – R759 999

*Pricing includes six-year/150 000km warranty on all models, eight-year/200 000km battery warranty and with six-year/120 000km service plan on the E5 and five-year/75 000km service plan on the E5 EM-i.