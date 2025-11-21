Motoring

Long delayed ‘rugged and electric’ Jeep Recon finally revealed

21 November 2025

Recon has not been mentioned as one the three models currently being studied for South African introduction in 2026.

Production all-electric Jeep Recon finally revealed

Recon has finally arrived as an indirect all-electric version of the Wrangler. Image: Jeep

Its future having been shrouded in mystery since debuting as an almost production-ready concept three years ago, Jeep has finally removed the wraps from the all-electric Recon as its second EV after the Wagoneer S.

Fundamentals

Devised as an indirect electric take on the Wrangler, the boxy-styled Recon is, however, positioned below the Wagoneer S as more of an off-road than on-road option.

ALSO READ: Jeep’s electric future revealed with four new models

Based on parent company Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, the Recon’s dimensions weren’t revealed, however, Jeep has confirmed a ground clearance of up to 231 mm, a breakover angle of 23.3-degrees, departure of 33.1-degrees and an approach of 33.8-degrees.

‘Go-anywhere electric Jeep’

Able to have its doors and roof removed similar to the Wrangler, the Recon’s 400-volt architecture involves motivation coming from a 100-kWh battery pack powering a pair of electric motors on the front and rear axles.

A layout that makes its four-wheel drive from the start, the dual-motor setup produces a combined 478kW/840Nm, which translates to a range of 400 km and 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds.

Production all-electric Jeep Recon finally revealed
Rear facia design, and indeed the taillights, are heavily derived from the Wrangler. Image: Jeep

As part of its off-road hardware, the Recon has an electronically locking rear differential, a disconnect function for the front axle, and a bespoke suspension layout Jeep says strikes a balance between on-road and off-road comfort.

Still standard is the Selec-Terrain system, but with four EV-optimised settings: Auto, Sport, Sand and Snow, with a Rock function featuring on the ultra-hardcore off-road Moab derivative.

Outside and in

In terms of features, the interior has been styled to incorporate elements from the Wrangler, but more so of the Wagoneer S.

Production all-electric Jeep Recon finally revealed
Although skewed more towards the Wagoneer S than the Wrangler, the new 14.5-inch infotainment system is unique to the Recon. Image: jeep

As such, the Recon has more premium materials, a brand-new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a model specific 14.5-inch infotainment system with the latest Uconnect 5 operating system.

Not for us

On-sale from early 2026, production will take place alongside the Wagoneer S and incoming all-new Cherokee at the Toluca plant in Mexico, with a price tag of $65 000 (R1 120 690).

>Unsurprisingly, the Recon has not been earmarked for South Africa as one of the three currently “understudy” models tipped for market introduction next year.

NOW READ: Jeep reveals plans for 2026 including three ‘under study’ models

