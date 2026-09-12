PODCAST: Riddara to shake things up as SA’s new fastest bakkie

If it goes from 0 to 100km/h in claimed time of 4.5 seconds, it will blow BYD Shark out of the water.

The all-electric Geely Riddara is ready to make waves on the local bakkie landscape.

With a claimed 0 to 100km/h time of just 4.5 seconds, the double cab is geared to become the fastest production in Mzansi.

The current fastest bakkie on The Citizen Motoring‘s time sheets is the BYD Shark. The plug-in hybrid destroyed the Ford Ranger Raptor’s time of 6.9 seconds by clocking a very impressive 5.66 seconds last year.

Geely Riddara makes Pitstop

On this week’s episode of our Pitstop podcast, we discuss the long overdue arrival of the Geely Riddara. And the wave of Chinese bakkies set the follow which could all give the BYD Shark a run for its money.

The Geely Riddara range starts off with the Aspire Econ at R611 900 and goes up to the R781 900 Apex RD6 4WD. The latter’s 73-kWh battery pack produces 315kW of power and 595Nm of torque. Besides its claimed 4.5-second 0 to 100km/h sprint time, it also has a range is 424km.

The BYD Shark will not take the challenge lying after the recent addition of the Performance model its range. The original Shark we tested last year had 321kW/650Nm on tap courtesy of a 29.6kWh batter hooked up to two electric motors and 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.

More fast bakkies

The Performance model swaps out the 1.5-litre mill for a 2.0-litre blown petrol engine. The result is a combined 350kW/700Nm.

Another contender for the crown of Mzansi’s fastest bakkie is the incoming Jetour F700. This plug-in hybrid produces a staggering 665kW/1 135Nm and Jetour claims that it will reach 100km/h from a standstill in 5.0 seconds.

The Chery K31 bakkie, which does not have a local name yet, is also a plug-in hybrid. but with an electrified diesel heart. Its outputs of 300kW/620Nm does not look as impressive as the others, but Chery claims it will go from 0 to 100km/h in 5.8 seconds.