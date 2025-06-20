General Motors unleashes 900kW Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X

American sports car claimed to go from 0 to 100km/h in under two seconds on its way to 375km/h.

General Motors launched the eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 in 2024. And this proudly American-built machine had morphed into a mid-engine supercar producing 783kW of power and 1 120Nm of torque.

This heady mix of power and torque came courtesy of a twin-turbocharged 5.5-litre V8 driving down to the rear wheels. Resulting in not only a wild ride but also laying claim to being America’s most powerful production car.

Enter Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X

This week General Motors went a step further and unveiled the 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X. And you guessed it, the ‘X’ stands for all-wheel drive. What you might have also seen coming in this era of electrification, is that this new Corvette ZRX1 is a hybrid. A high-voltage battery pack and electric motor now drives the front axle with the V8 left to still drive the rear axle.

Being a hybrid means that the 1.9kWh battery does not require a plug to charge. All the charging takes place through regen when braking or deaccelerating. Just like on your Toyota Corolla Cross HEV.

What is not anything like your Toyota Corolla Cross is the power output. The new Corvette ZRX1 has climbed to a crazy 920kW and 1 350Nm.

Blink and it’s gone

Other little high-performance titbits you might want to know is that General Motors predict a 0-100 km/h time of under two seconds for the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X thanks to launch control and the new all-wheel drive configuration.

Quarter mile racing is huge in the US. This is where the motor manufacturers seek the biggest bragging rights over there. And here General Motors claim that the Corvette ZR1X will get across the line in under nine seconds at a speed of around 240km/h. Just in case you are looking to go to jail forever, the claimed top speed is 375km/h. That is true hyper car territory.

As to be expected, with great power comes great responsibility, and the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X comes standard with huge 10-piston front and six-piston carbon ceramic brakes. Two magnetic ride control chassis configurations are available.

Hope for local fans

The standard chassis comes with Michelin PS4S tyres and is more for everyday driving. The ZTK Performance Package offers higher spring rates and Michelin’s Pilot Cup 2R tyres, for the more track-day orientated buyer.

You can also add their high-downforce Carbon Aero package to a standard chassis of the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X. This adds the likes of dive planes, underbody strakes, a hood lip over the front heat extractor and a rear wing. This package is said to be capable of over 500kg of downforce at top speed and comes standard on ZTK-equipped cars.

Before you roll your eyes and think this will be another model that will never make it to Mzansi in right-hand-drive (RHD), think again. A partnership between Durban-based Rospa International and Autogroup International means that rides like these are very possible to reach us in RHD.