Importer to offer Toyota Tundra in right-hand drive in Mzansi

Other American cars which will be available include the Dodge Challenger and electric Hummer.

Rospa International has built a solid reputation for importing classic and sportscars to South Africa.

The cars have, until now, mainly been sourced from Japan for local enthusiasts. Among the rare imports are Nissan GT-Rs, Honda NSXs, Toyota AE86s and Mazda RX-7s. American muscle cars like the Dodge Challenger or an American bakkie like the Toyota Tundra will soon join that list. The Durban-based firm has just announced a partnership agreement with Autogroup International (AGI).

“We are pleased to make public this exciting new chapter in the Rospa story. Joining forces with Autogroup International will open a wider market for us. It will enable us to make the dreams of a whole new group of car enthusiasts come true,” enthused Rospa International founder and director, Himal Chris Paul.

ALSO READ: Brawny all-new Land Cruiser 300 based Toyota Tundra bows

Australian operation

“AGI firmly believes in right-hand-drive markets and the opportunities they present. Since the early 1990s we have carefully re-engineered over five thousand LHD vehicles for export all over the world. We can now add South Africa to that list through Rospa International, a company that shares our vision and passion,” said CEO of AGI, Rob Hill.

ALSO READ: Toyota Tundra gets right-hand drive approval but…

AGI was founded in Australia over thirty years ago. The company started off by converting a 1993 GMC Sierra pickup truck from left- to right-hand drive. That single action has flourished into a worldwide business that converts American-made SUVs, muscle cars and bakkies from left- to right-hand drive. AGI is a global leader in vehicle conversions, with a focus on innovation, compliance, and customer satisfaction.

From Toyota Tundra to Camaro

The partnership between AGI and Rospa International means that many American bakkies, SUVs and muscle- and sportscars will be available to local buyers. These range from the latest Toyota Tundra hybrid and Hummer EV to mega bakkies like the GMC Sierra and many more.

Of course, it is the performance options that will be of particular interest to petrolheads. Fancy a Dodge Challenger or Charger? How about a Camaro. These will all be available soon.

“As part of the collaboration with AGI, we will also be able to offer financing deals on the freshly imported vehicles. Each import is brand new so they can be financed through any major bank as with any other new car. Each vehicle will be offered with a three-year/100 000km warranty. It also includes full after sales back-up from trained technicians in all three major cities of SA,” concludes Paul.