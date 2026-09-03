Space-maxed GWM Haval Jolion Max teased ahead of market debut

As with the new generation H7, the Jolion Max will go on sale in the fourth quarter of this year.

Set to join the H7 as one of the final new products it will launch in South Africa this year, Great Wall Motors (GWM) provided the first preview of the Haval Jolion Max at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring this past weekend ahead of its fourth-quarter market debut.

Fitting in

Known as the H6L in China or Xiaolong Max in the case of the new energy variants, the Jolion Max, as per its name, is expected to take up station between the normal Jolion and H6 when it goes on sale.

Available in China since 2023, the Jolion Max’s preview showing at the Kyalami showpiece didn’t involve any details being divulged, other than its planned time of arrival.

Dimensions

However, some digging has revealed the following in terms of dimensions:

Length : 4 950mm;

: 4 950mm; Wheelbase : 2 710mm;

: 2 710mm; Height : 1 675mm;

: 1 675mm; Width: 1 877mm.

As per its name, the Jolion Max will be positioned above the normal Jolion Pro. Picture: Charl Bosch

Styled to resemble a fastback coupe, the Jolion Max seats five and comes with a reported 510 litres of boot space with the rear seats upright.

Petrol, HEV or PHEV

Up front, the Jolion Max is expected to have the same powertrains as the Jolion Pro, namely the 105kW/210Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and the self-charging HEV hybrid, whose combination of the 1.5-litre engine and electric hardware outputs a combined 140kW/375Nm.

A more powerful 2.0-litre turbo-petrol with 175kW/385Nm is a further option as in China, along with a plug-in hybrid, which pairs a normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol with a 18.7kWh or 27.5kWh battery pack.

Worth noting, though, is that the Xiaolong Max conforms to GWM’s Hi4 plug-in hybrid system, which translates to a dual-motor electric setup.

Interior mirror that of the H6 to an extent, and is dominated by a floating centre console with physical buttons, as well as a 12.3-inch infotainment display. Picture: Charl Bosch

Therefore, while the petrol engine makes 85kW/140Nm on its own, the front axle-mounted electric motor produces 70kW/110Nm and the one at the rear, 150kW/350Nm.

The result is 238kW/595Nm across all variants, a top speed of 180km/h and 0-100km/h in 6.8 seconds.

However, because of the different size battery packs, the lower output cell translates to an all-electric range of 85 km on the WLTP scale, whereas the flagship can do 126km.

DC charging support of 43kW and 52kW respectively will require a waiting time of 47 and 33 minutes from 30-80%.

Price?

At present, GWM hasn’t disclosed final pricing or spec. However, expect the Jolion Max to possibly filter in around the R500 000 mark when sales kick-off before year-end.