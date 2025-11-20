Bling becomes dark as GWM introduces ‘black pack’ to Tank 500

Inclusion of the darkened exterior applique has not resulted in an increase in price.

Great Wall Motors (GWM) has introduced the first update to its flagship Tank 500, albeit only in the form of a black appearance package.

What’s new?

Omitting the updates applied to the Chinese market model in July, the black pack replaces the previous chrome embellishments, however, no added features have been availed, nor has the self-charging hybrid powertrain been altered.

Instead, the new standard aesthetic gains comprise 18-inch black alloy wheels, dark chrome roof rails, a blacked-out grille, black finish across the rear facia, including on the spare wheel cover, and black mirror caps.

Inside, the “black pack” brings dark metal decorative inserts and black Nappa leather upholstery.

Spec

Still providing seating for seven, the Tank 500’s unchanged specification sheet includes the following:

Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights;

LED fog lamps with cornering function;

automatically retractable side-steps;

folding electric mirrors with heating and memory functions;

triple-zone climate control;

panoramic sunroof;

electrically folding third-row;

heated, ventilated, electric and massaging front seats;

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

active ambient lighting;

electric tailgate;

wireless smartphone charger;

ventilated second row;

14.6-inch infotainment system;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

heated steering wheel;

12-speaker Infinity sound system;

Head-Up Display

Black Nappa leather now features inside. Image: GWM

On the safety and driver assistances side, the Tank 500 comes equipped with:

transparent chassis view camera;

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor;

360-degree camera system;

Driver Attention Alert;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Roll Movement Intervention;

Lane Keep Assist;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Intersection Assist;

Reverse Automatic Braking;

Automatic Park Assist;

Front and Rear Collision Warning Alert;

Uphill and Downhill Assist;

Lane Departure Warning;

Lane Centring Assist;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Traffic Jam Assist

Same powertrain

Up front, the combination of the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 78kW/268Nm electric motor remains unchanged, with the combined output being 255kW/648Nm.

Notably, the alloy wheel size has been reduced from 20 to 18 inches. Image: GWM

Paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, with the petrol engine developing 180kW/380Nm on its own, the Tank 500 will get from 0-100 km/h in 8.3 seconds in spite of weighing 2 605 kg.

Price

Still offered in four colours, Princess White, Knight Black, Majesty Silver and the unique Crown Gold, pricing for the Tank 500 is unchanged at R1 228 950 despite the black pack’s inclusion.

With its sticker price comes a seven-year/200 000 km warranty, a five-year/75 000 km service plan and an eight-year/150 000 km battery warranty.

