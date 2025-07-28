Interior restyled, visually tweaked GWM Tank 500 revealed

Revised version of the Tank brand's flagship luxury off-roader has, so far, yet to be approved for South Africa.

Visual updates to the Tank 500 require a keen eye to spot. Picture: GWM China

The joined oldest model in its global line-up, along with the 300, Great Wall Motors (GWM)-owned Tank, has given the 500 its first mid-life update since debuting in its home market four years ago.

LiDAR takes prominence

Unveiled over the weekend in China, the 500’s visual upgrades are minor by consisting of a lightly restyled grille, removal of the GWM Tank logo on the spare wheel cover and a new colour called Dunhuang Green.

Taking prominence is GWM’s LiDAR system recessed in the centre of the roof, similar to the Volvo EX90.

Working in tandem with the surround-view camera system, the inclusion of LiDAR has seen a reported improvement in safety and driver assistance systems, though no actual details were divulged.

Interior significantly renewed

Inside, the updates are more prevalent, as the centre console has been redesigned to incorporate fewer physical switchgear elements.

Interior changes are significantly more prominent than the exterior. Picture: carnewschina.com

No longer a floating setup as before, some of the previous traditional buttons and toggle switches remain; however, they are now located between a pair of 50-watt wireless smartphone charging pads and two cupholders.

In addition, the aircraft-style gear lever disappears in favour of a steering column-mounted selector, while the previous chunky buttons below the central air vents remain.

While both the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.6-inch infotainment display prevail, Tank has included a new drop-down screen similar to the BMW 7 Series, but in 3K and measuring 17.3 inches.

Tank 500 now features a drop-down display similar to the BMW 7 Series. Picture: GWM China via autohome.cn

A refrigerated centre console storage area, standard Nappa leather upholstered seats, and heating, ventilated and massaging functions for the first and second rows complete the interior.

Plug-in punch

Up front, the Chinese market Tank 500 makes do with two plug-in hybrid powertrains modelled around GWM’s 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Unchanged from the pre-facelift model, the line-up opening Hi4-T combines the petrol with a 37.1-kWh lithium battery pack powering a single electric motor.

Combined, the Hi4-T develops 300kW/750Nm delivered to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The claimed range, based on China’s CLTC measurements, is 110 km.

Revealed last year, and said to be coming to South Africa, the Hi4-Z not only adds a second electric motor, but also a bigger 59-kWh battery pack.

The result is a total output of 654kW/1 195Nm and a CLTC range of 201 km. Replacing the nine-speed ‘box is a three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Global engine options

Outside China, the Tank 500 is likely to continue with the self-charging 2.0-litre HEV producing 255kW/648Nm, and the conventional 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 outputting 265kW/500Nm.

Limited to Thailand is the 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine shared with the Tank 300 and GWM P300 that develops 135kW/480Nm, mated to a nine-speed automatic ‘box.

Already approved for the 500, but only due to arrive in 2027, is the under-development V6 oil-burner reported to be a 3.0-litre unit.

Not for us… yet

On sale in the People’s Republic from next month, with pricing to be announced then, the facelift GWM Tank 500 has, so far, not been mentioned for South Africa.

However, don’t be surprised if more details about its arrival do emerge either towards the end of the year or in 2026.

Additional information from carnewschina.com and autohome.com.cn.

