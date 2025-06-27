VIDEO: GWM P300’s tailgate makes it easy to climb on a bakkie

First there were side steps, then there were barn doors and now there are stepladders.

Great Wall Motors have further raised the bar in bakkie tailgate operation with the GWM P300.

The Chinese manufacturer last year introduced a unique tailgate concept on its flagship bakkie, the P500. It can either be operated as a standard tailgate or be split in the middle and open as two barn doors attached to hinges on either side.

GWM P300 moves goalposts

The GWM P300, which is the renamed P-Series, takes it s step further. Pun intended. It features a step ladder which allows easy access to the loadbin.

The stepladder is neatly stowed inside the tailgate and releases with a button once the tailgate is open. It features one step with a broad non-slip base to put your foot one to step onto the loadbin. After use, the stepladder slides back into the tailgate of the GWM P300 and locks away out of site. The operation is so easy it can be down with one hand.

Even with the tailgate open, getting onto the back of a bakkie is not the easiest thing to do. Way back, Ford introduced unique steps on the sides of the Bantam to make life easier for bakkie owners. Another half-tonner, the Chevrolet Utility, later featured a similar design.

Ford Ranger brings back steps

The current Ford Ranger reintroduced the side steps, but integrated into the rear bumper on either side of the loadbin. However, the Raptor does not have them as the designers had to accommodate two exhaust pipes from the 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo engine on both sides underneath the loadbin.

While the BYD Shark does not feature any steps, it has another trick up its sleeve. It’s tailgate is electronic and opens through the press of a button. It is only a one-way ticket though as closing it requires the traditional elbow grease.