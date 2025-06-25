Foton Tunland G7 single cab now available with four-wheel-drive

All-paw gripping single cab retains the combination of the six-speed manual gearbox and the Cummins co-developed 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine.

Its local operations relaunched almost exactly a year ago, fledgling Chinese commercial vehicle giant, Foton, used its maiden “Made for Business” event at Emperors’ Place on the outskirts of Boksburg on Wednesday (25 June) to announce pricing of the single cab Tunland G7 4×4.

The fundamentals

Until now solely offered as a two-wheel-drive Hi-Rider, the 4×4 ups the workhorse Tunland G7 range to two, with the exhibited model also sporting a slew of accessories ranging from a nudge bar and metal-tube-type side-steps, to cattle rails.

Compared to the two-wheel-drive, the four-wheel-drive’s only exterior difference is a 4×4 badge on the tailgate, and 17-inch alloy wheels as opposed to the former’s 16-inch steelies.

Dimensionally unchanged, the four-wheel-drive has the same 210 mm ground clearance rating as the two-wheel-drive, a towing capability of 3 000 kg and payload of just under 1.1-tonnes.

Spec

In terms of specification, the Tunland G7 single cab 4×4’s list of features matches that of the rear-wheel-drive by being inclusive of the following:

Bar the rotary four-wheel-drive dial in front of the gear lever, the Tunland G7 single cab 4×4’s interior has not undergone any other changes from the two-wheel-drive.

electric mirrors;

LED fog lamps;

fabric seats;

multi-function steering wheel;

automatic air-conditioning;

electric windows;

two-speaker sound system;

dual USB ports;

push-button start;

remote central locking;

cruise control;

dual front airbags;

ABS and EBD;

rear parking sensors

Also standard are the dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, the former equipped with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Same Cummins diesel

Up front, the Cummins co-developed 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine develops an unchanged 120kW/390Nm, which now goes to the rear or all four wheels still via a six-speed manual gearbox.

Besides the aftermarket accessories fitted, the 4×4’s main visual difference from the two-wheel-drive are the standard 17-inch alloy wheels.

Similar to the rear-wheel-drive, the four-wheel-drive Tunland G7 omits an automatic transmission option, as well as drive modes, but does receive an automatically locking rear differential.

Price

As with the two-wheel-drive, the four-wheel-drive Tunland G7 single cab’s sticker price includes a three-year/100 000 km warranty as standard, with a service plan being a cost option.

Tunland G7 2.0D Hi-Rider – R329 900

Tunland G7 2.0D H-Rider 4×4 – R419 900

