This is it: Imposingly massive GWM P500 finally priced

Previewed at its future product roll-out gala in February, Great Wall Motors (GWM) has officially released full details of its...

Known as the Shanhai Cannon in China, the P500 appears capable to rival the Ford F-150 for size. Image: GWM

Previewed at its future product roll-out gala in February, Great Wall Motors (GWM) has officially released full details of its mammoth Shanhai Cannon bakkie South Africa will get to know as the P500.

The brand’s flagship in China above the Poer, known locally as the P-Series, and the intermediate but local market forbidden King Kong Cannon, the P500 also becomes the most expensive bakkie made in the People’s Republic to be sold in South Africa, albeit fractionally below R1-million for the top-spec Ultra Luxury.

Fundamentals

Exclusively available as a double cab and with four-wheel-drive, the Ford F-150-sized P500 measures 5 445 mm long, 1 991 mm wide and 1 924 mm high with its wheelbase stretching 3 350 mm.

Although payload wasn’t disclosed, the P500 has a claimed towing capacity of 3 500 kg, plus a ground clearance of 224 mm.

P500 has an overall length of 5 445 mm and can tow 3 500 kg. Image: GWM

Standard across all models are 18-inch alloy wheels, a low range transfer case with torque-on-demand, a locking rear differential, a drive model selector with three settings; Eco, Normal and Sport, and a front locking differential on all but the base model.

ALSO READ: WATCH: First look at GWM’s new flagship P500 bakkie

Debuting as another first, but not on the range-opening model, the multi-function tailgate opens two ways; the conventional drop-down as standard, or in a split barn door style similar to the Fiat Toro in South America.

Loaded with spec and tech

Not detailed at the February pre-launch, the now confirmed P500 range spans three models and two trim levels; Luxury, Super Luxury and the mentioned Ultra Luxury motivated solely by another first in-class hybrid powertrain.

Tailgate can be opened two ways, the first being the default traditional drop-down. Image: GWM

In terms of specification, the Luxury’s expansive sheet comprises a 360-degree surround-view camera system, a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a split folding rear seat, six-speaker sound system, a transparent chassis display and a tyre pressure monitor.

It doesn’t stop there as GWM has also made the following standard;

illuminated LED loadbin light;

spray-on binliner;

roof rails;

side-steps;

storage areas within the C-pillars;

woodgrain trim;

Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights;

LED daytime running lights and fog lamps;

electric front seats trimmed in imitation leather;

keyless entry;

dual-zone climate control;

front and rear parking sensors;

seven airbags;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Automatic Braking;

Lane Departure Warning;

Roll Movement Intervention;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Driver Attention Alert;

Lane Change Assist;

Lane Keep Assit;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Lane Centring Assist;

Downhill and Uphill Assist;

Brake Override Assist;

Trailer Sway Mitigation

In the case of the step-up Super Luxury, the faux leather upholstery makes way for Nappa leather and the 12.3-inch display for GWM’s flagship 14.6-inch system.

Included for the electric mirrors are memory, heating and folding functions, plus an expanded level of adjusting for the seats, now with heating, ventilation, massaging and what GWM calls a welcoming function for the front chairs.

Additional standard items include;

front wireless smartphone charger;

panoramic sunroof;

220-volt outlet integrated into the loadbin;

electric auto-dimming rear-view mirror;

electric sliding rear window;

direction pointing for the fog lamps

Taking centre stage inside on all but the base model is a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Image: GWM

At the line-up’s summit, the Ultra Luxury boasts a secondary wireless charger at the back, expanded front and rear parking sensors, a heated steering wheel, what GWM calls rhythmic ambient lightning and in place of the six-speaker sound system, a 10-speaker Infinity branded audio.

The flagship also comes standard with;

Head-Up Display;

demist function for the mirrors;

electric, heated and ventilated rear seats with a welcome function;

retro clock;

Automatic Park Assist;

Adjustable Brake Energy Recovery

New turbodiesel or hybrid

In terms of power, both the Luxury and Super Luxury derive motivation from GWM’s new 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine that produces 135kW/480Nm. The sole transmission option is a nine-speed automatic.

Alternatively, the tailgate can open in a split barn-door style configuration. Image: GWM

For the hybrid-only Ultra Luxury, the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine gains a 78kW/268Nm electric motor and battery pack for a total system output of 255kW/648Nm.

The setup used on the Tank 300 HEV, with the combustion engine delivering 180kW/380Nm on its own, the entire HEV or hybrid electric vehicle setup is paired to a unique nine-speed automatic ‘box that consumes 9.8 L/100 km of 95 versus the diesel’s 8.6 L/100 km.

Colours and price

On the colour side, a choice of five has been selected; Princess White, Knight Black, Duke Grey, Majesty Silver and Royal Red.

Included with each P500’s sticker price is a seven-year/200 000 km warranty, a five-year/75 000 km service plan and a eight-year/150 000 km battery warranty on the HEV.

P500 2.4 TD Luxury 4×4 AT – R799 900

P500 2.4 TD Super Luxury 4×4 AT – R889 900

P500 2.0 HEV Ultra Luxury 4×4 AT – R999 900

NOW READ: WATCH: GWM P500 raises bar in bakkie game with clever tailgate