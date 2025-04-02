Every new Ford Ranger subject to trial by fire before delivery

Ford Ranger outsold Toyota Hilux in double cab guise locally in 2024.

We find ourselves in the unique position to comment on the quality and reliability of the Ford Ranger because for more than a decade now, The Citizen Motoring has driven or “owned” almost every model derivative produced at their Silverton assembly plant based in Pretoria.

Of course we have had the odd technical glitch over the years, but we can confidently say that a Ford Ranger has never left us stranded on the side of the road. We also know that the Toyota Hilux is South Africa’s number one bakkie choice overall and for good reason. But a little-known fact is that when it comes to lifestyle double-cab derivatives, the Ranger pipped Hilux to the line in 2024 in the sales race.

One million up

This is a mere drop in the ocean when taken into account that just over one million Ford Rangers were produced in South Africa between 2000 and early 2024 for the domestic market and export. A feat that sees a Ranger roll off the production line on average every two minutes.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Plug-in hybrid Ford Ranger unveiled but remains off limits

To ensure the highest standards for quality and to remain competitive, every Ford Ranger produced must pass through a six-step process on the Customer Acceptance Line before being shipped off to homes locally and around the world. But what does this entail exactly?

Trial by fire

Dark room

With all the lights switched off, inspectors check the Ford Ranger’s head and tail lamps, the instrument cluster, SYNC screen and all interior lighting for brightness and alignment.

Hands-on inspection

Inspectors run their hands across every surface, tracing the contours for any imperfections, while also ensuring precise panel alignment. Every button, switch, and control is pressed, poked, clicked, and pulled.

Systems check

Comprehensive diagnostic checks ensure the Ford Ranger’s electrical components are connected correctly.

Step three: diagnostics check. Picture: Ford

All eyes

Ford’s mobile artificial intelligence vision system uses advanced algorithms to scan the exterior of the vehicle for any flaws. These include things like missing or crooked badges.

ALSO READ: Taming Ford’s wildest Ranger a tough but possible task

Rainstorm simulation

The leak test stimulates a five-minute monsoonal downpour. High-pressure water jets blast the vehicle from every angle. Every light and seal is inspected for water tightness. Every door is opened, and rubber seals are carefully checked for any signs of water ingress. The water used is collected, treated and reused for subsequent tests in line with Ford’s sustainability practices.

Squeak-and-rattle track

Paying a visit to the plant, the first thing that’s noticed is the Ford Rangers being put through their paces on the squeak-and-rattle track. Featuring everything from uneven cobblestones to angled irons, the squeak-and-rattle track simulates a variety of real-world driving surfaces to ensure there are no unwanted noises, and that the suspension and steering operates exactly as it should.

Ford Ranger sets the benchmark

The Ford Ranger has indeed redefined the bakkie segment, setting new benchmarks in quality, comfort, technology, capability, and durability. Its impact is reflected in an exceptional track record of accolades. This includes the prestigious 2023 South African Car of the Year title – surprisingly, the first bakkie to achieve this honour.