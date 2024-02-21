Salvos fired as GWM, finally, releases Tank 300 pricing

Full line-up of petrol and hybrid models all receive low range and two locking differentials on higher-end derivatives.

Retro-styled Tank 300 finally arrives as one of the most eagerly awaited new entrants to South Africa. Image: GWM

Its high profile local market showing having taken place at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State last year, Great Wall Motors (GWM) has finally detailed price and specification of the delayed Tank 300.

Finally here

Supposed to have gone on-sale in 2023, the retro-styled Tank 300 arrives on local soil as the second model after the all-electric Ora 03 to be marketed under the GWM name rather than the separate Tank brand as the case is in China.

Styled to resemble the Ford Bronco and the Soviet-era UAZ 469 military ‘jeep’, the Tank, which debuted in the People’s Republic just under four years ago, will initially be offered in a three model line-up spanning two engine options paired to different transmissions.

In a further departure from the model sold in its home market, neither the plug-in hybrid variant or the limited run V6 engine Tank 330 will be offered in South Africa.

Trim and spec

Revealed in Australia last year in a preview role of what the local market could expect, the Tank 300 line-up kicks-off with the Super Luxury that will become available in the latter stages of the first quarter.

Mounted on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres, the most accessible model’s specification sheet comprises a dual 12.3-inch infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a nine-speaker sound system, keyless entry and push-button start, plus the following:

auto on/off LED headlights;

imitation leather upholstery;

ambient lighting;

electric front seats;

front and rear armrests;

folding electric mirrors;

one-touch all-around electric windows;

rain sense wipers

Key safety and driver assistance systems consist of Automatic Post Collision Assist, Roll Movement Intervention, Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning and Lane Keep Assist, as well as:

Lane Departure Warning;

Cornering Control;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Automatic Braking;

Driver Attention Alert;

Rear Collision Warning;

360-degree surround-view camera system;

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor

Taking the step count further, the Ultra Luxury swaps the 17-inch wheels for 18-inch alloys wrapped in Michelin all-terrain tyres, the conventional rear-view mirror for an electrically projected item and the faux leather seats for Nappa leather upholstery.

Adding an electronically locking front differential to the rear available on the Luxury, the Ultra Luxury also boasts a heated steering wheel, expanded ambient lighting, heated and ventilated front seats with a massage function and lumbar support for the driver’s chair, a wireless smartphone and a nine-speaker Infinity sound system.

Completing the range, the hybrid Super Luxury gains launch control, but as a result of being based on the entry-level trim grade, omits the heated steering wheel, the expanded ambient lights, cooled, heated and massaging seats, the lumbar support for the driver and the Infinity sound system.

Also, absent is the Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Automatic Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring and Cornering Control.

Power and off-road

On the power side, and in the absence of the mentioned powerplants, GWM has opted for two different options; a conventional 2.0-litre turbo-petrol in the Luxury and Ultra Luxury that develops 162kW/380Nm and the hybrid that combines the petrol unit with a 78kW/268Nm electric motor for a total system output of 255kW/648Nm.

While the intricate Tank Turn, transparent chassis view camera and Crawl Control comes standard on all three models, only the hybrid comes furnished with the torque-on-demand four-wheel-drive system in contrast to the full-time electronic system on the petrol pair.

Reserved for the conventional petrol models the Multi-Terrain Select system with four modes; Standard, Irregular, Rock, Mountain and Mud, and the conventional 2H, 4H and 4L.

For the hybrid, six different settings feature; Eco, Standard, Sport, Snow, Mud and Sand, with the other nuance being the brake regenerative iBooster system.

Its ground clearance rated at 224 mm and boot space ranging from 400-litres to 1 635-litres, the Tank 300’s gearbox options involve a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic on the petrol and a uniquely calibrated nine-speed automatic on the hybrid.

Colours and price

Able to tow 2 500 kg, the GWM Tank 300’s colour chart involves five hues; white, grey, black, orange and Mars Red.

Included with each model’s price tag is a seven-year/200 000 km warranty, a five-year/75 000 km service plan and in the case of the hybrid, a eight-year/150 000 km battery warranty.

Tank 300 2.0T Super Luxury – R725 950

Tank 300 2.0T Ultra Luxury – R775 950

Tank 300 HEV Super Luxury – R851 950

