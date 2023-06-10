LISTEN: GWM and Haval continues South African uprising

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

Great Wall Motors (GWM) and Haval have been going places on the sales charts in South Africa. And the Chinese carmaker’s stock is set to rise even more.

Combined, GWM and Haval have become a regular feature in the list of top 10 best-selling local manufacturers. In May, the Chinese marquee was the seventh best selling carmaker in Mzansi with sales of 1 877.

In this week’s Pitstop podcast, The Citizen Motoring‘s Jaco van der Merwe discusses the new products launched by GWM and Haval this year. Plus the ones that South Africans can expect in the near future.

Haval’s current portfolio is made up of the H6 and Jolion SUVs. Both these models range offer a wide variety of choices.

Haval portfolio

The Haval H6 range offers 2.0-litre turbo petrol powered models in either two-wheel or all-wheel drive. Further up the chain there is an uptuned GT offering alongside a hybrid offering.

The top-selling Jolion, which is only offered in two-wheel drive, was initially only powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. Am uptuned Sport version and a hybrid model has since joined the range.

On the bakkie front, the P-Series and Steed 5 are sold under the GWM and not Haval banner. The dated Steed offers more work-orientated options, with the P-Series ranging from workhorse single can to luxurious double cabs aimed at the leisure market.

GWM gets tough

In the newly introduced P-Series LTD, the bakkie has swapped some of its bling for seriously rugged finishes. Featuring all-terrain tyres, a rugged black finish on its wheel arches, roll bar, side steps and bumpers, plus a snorkel, this LTD surely looks the part.

The GWM Tank 300 made its local debut at the Nampo Harvest Day agricultural expo in Bothaville last month. The retro-styled off-roader has made a name for itself in Australia and will later be joined by an even bigger sibling, the Tank 500.

GWM has also locally launched the fully electric Ora. The Ora, called the Funky Cat in other markets, will undercut the Mini Cooper SE as South Africa’s cheapest electric car.