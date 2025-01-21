Next Mazda CX-5 spied again as company commits to South Africa

Third generation CX-5 will have its world debut before year-end and go on-sale in South Africa in early-2026.

Current KF generation Mazda CX-5 has been in production for nearly a decade, but will officially be replaced in the third quarter of this year. Image: Mazda

Having made its spy shot debut for the first time last week, a series of clearer images have emerged of the incoming all-new third generation Mazda CX-5.

Styling by siblings

Originally reported to have become a reality between September and November before the start of sales in 2026, the replacement for the almost decade-old current KF CX-5 will seemingly remain the only original CX-model to undergo a generation change as the futures of the CX-3 and CX-30 are both unknown.

Spotted for first time in a blurry depiction last week as mentioned, the latest spy images, taken in Los Angeles, shows the still heavily camouflaged example feature a silhouette similar to the KF, but with a front facia taken from the CX-60.

Posted by carscoops.com, who stated that the model appeared closer to production-spec than a prototype, the just visible CX-60 inspired touches include a similar headlight design and the same taillights also derived from the CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90.

While no interior images could be obtained, the publication reports that the CX-5’s inside will likely be modelled on that of siblings, though to what degree remains to be seen.

Hybrid only?

Up front, and in accordance with previous speculative reports, the CX-5 will adopt a hybrid powertrain for the first time, which could potentially be the sole option as no details about a conventional petrol engine has so far been made. Already discontinued and not expected to return is a turbodiesel option.

In a reversal of the plug-in hybrid units propelling the CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90 though, the CX-5’s electrified petrol will be a conventional self-charging system developed in-house with no input from alliance partner Toyota who supplies the electric hardware for the North America-only CX-50.

Likely to be positioned either below or above the CX-50 when it goes on-sale, the CX-5, which has remained Mazda’s most popular global SUV despite its age, will seemingly transition to its entry-level offering elsewhere based on the uncertainty of a next generation CX-3 or CX-30.

“We are staying”

More certain is the CX-5’s future in South Africa following an official statement from Mazda South Africa last week confirming its availability, and by a supplementary announcement from company CEO Craig Roberts.

“[Mazda] is not exiting South Africa. From a Mazda perspective, we have seen a shift in where we position our vehicles in the South African market,” Roberts told Moneyweb in a podcast.

Adding that its restructuring now focuses on larger SUVs as well as electrified drivetrains ranging from hybrids to full electric vehicles, Roberts said this, together with a rising slump in mainstream sales, had resulted in rumours of Hiroshima leaving South Africa when in fact, “we are excited about bringing new products to the South African market”.

Signalling the CX-5 out as the biggest highlight and also most important, Roberts said, “that new CX-5 will debut in the third quarter of this year and probably hit our shores in early 2026. It is first product we are really really excited about”.

