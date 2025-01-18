PODCAST: MG banks on heritage to boost South Africa return

Enticing Cyberster sports car a connection to the Chinese-owned British brand's storied past.

After an absence of eight years, MG retuned to the South African market late last year.

The nameplate, which started life as Morris Garages in the United Kingdom a century ago, has been under Chinese ownership since 2007. It is now controlled by Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC Motor), the company that also introduced the LDV moniker to Mzansi last year.

MG’s initial local roll-out consists of two SUVs, the ZS and HS, as well as the enticing electric sports car called the Cyberster.

MG makes a Pitstop

On this week’s edition of The Citizen Motoring’s Pitstop podcast, out motoring team discussed MG’s local return. Road Test Editor Mark Jones was a guest of MG in China recently and discusses the challenges on its return.

While the two SUVs are very much on par with anything available in a very saturated market, the Cyberster has a huge role to play in establishing some form of historical connection with MG’s storied past.

The scissor-doored two-seater is powered by a 77-kWh lithium-ion battery pack connected to an electric motor on each axle. The front motor produces 375kW/250Nm and the rear 250kW/475Nm.

Lots of oomph

MG claims the combined system output of 375kW/725Nm, sent to all four corners, will 100km/h from standstill in a very brisk 3.2 seconds. And top out at 208km/h.

The MG Cyberster has a claimed range of 443 km, a seven-kilowatt on-board charger and 144kW fast-charging capability. It is priced at R1 399 900.

The award-winning ZS compact crossover range start at R289 900. It is powered a 84kW/150Nm 1.5-litre petrol engine. And like we’ve come to expect from Chinese SUVs, are also packed to the brim with features.

The mid-sized HS SUV starts at R499 900 and is offered in a choice of two turbocharged engines. A 1.5-litre producing 125kW/275Nm and a 2.0-litre that makes 170kW/370Nm.

Like the ZS, the HS is also offered in two trim levels; Comfort and Luxury.

In it for the long run

MG plans to open 25 dealerships countrywide. Each model comes with a five-year/200 000 km warranty, a seven-year/250 000 km powertrain warranty and five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.