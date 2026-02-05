Hilux and Corolla Cross drive Toyota’s best annual sales in almost 20 years

Toyota maintained a commanding lead, selling 92 997 passenger vehicles and 51 005 light commercial vehicles during 2025.

The South African automotive industry delivered its strongest performance in a decade during 2025, with Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) firmly positioned as the market leader.

The company achieved record aggregate, passenger and light commercial vehicle sales, underlining its continued dominance across key segments of the local market.

SA’s number 1 bakkie

This performance was underpinned by a strong local manufacturing base, led by South Africa’s best-selling vehicle, the Toyota Hilux, which achieved total sales of 36 525 units for the year. Other locally produced models also delivered standout results.

The Corolla Cross recorded sales of 22 191 units, while the Fortuner contributed 9 049 units, with all three vehicles produced at Toyota’s Prospecton Plant in KwaZulu-Natal. The locally assembled Hiace Taxi further strengthened Toyota’s position in the people-mover segment, achieving annual sales of 6 815 units.

The Toyota Corolla Cross has proven to be a runaway sales leader. Picture: Supplied.

Corolla Cross and Fortuner deliver

Industry-wide, total new vehicle sales reached approximately 596 818 units in 2025 – the highest level since 2015, when sales exceeded the 600 000-unit mark.

Against this backdrop, Toyota South Africa recorded total sales of 148 124 units, representing its best annual performance since 2007 and reinforcing its leadership position within the industry.

Toyota closed the year with an overall market share of 24.8%, translating to average monthly sales of more than 12 340 units across all segments.

The company also delivered solid performances in the commercial vehicle categories, with sales of 2 689 medium commercial vehicles and 1 433 heavy commercial vehicles. These results highlight Toyota’s broad and diversified mobility offering, catering to private customers, fleets and key industrial sectors.

SA’s favourite leisure vehicle, the Toyota Fortuner. Picture: Supplied.

A significant accomplishment

Commenting on Toyota’s aggregate performance, Leon Theron, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors, described the 2025 results as a significant milestone for the company.

“Achieving total sales of 148 124 vehicles – our best annual performance since 2007 – is a significant accomplishment for Toyota South Africa.

“It reflects the strength of our locally produced product line-up, the trust South Africans place in the Toyota brand, and the collective effort of our dealers, employees and supply partners across the value chain,” said Theron.

Looking ahead, NAAMSA forecasts further growth in 2026, supported by real GDP growth of between 1.4% and 1.6%, driven by ongoing structural reforms in electricity generation and transport infrastructure.

New vehicle sales are expected to improve by between 9% and 11% year-on-year.