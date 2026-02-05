What to expect? Omoda preparing hybrid C5 SHS for South Africa

Expected new flagship of the popular C5 will arrive in March.

First announced at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last year, Omoda & Jaecoo has divulged official details of the incoming hybrid C5.

The model that formed base for its “Ten-Country Hybrid Marathon” efficiency record last year, the C5 will arrive in March under the Super Hybrid System or SHS banner.

Self-charging

As with the variant sold as the Chery Omoda 5 in China, the SHS combines the brand’s 1.5 T-GDI engine with a 1.83-kWh battery pack.

A powertrain unique to the C5 within the Chery product line-up, the system develops a combined 165kW/310Nm.

SHS’s rear facia hasn’t been changed from the normal C5. Picture: Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa

Paired to a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), the C5 SHS will do 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds and average 5.3 L/100 km. The claimed total range is 1 000 km.

Bettering the claim

During the mentioned record attempt in China, the team of The Citizen’s Mark Jones and fellow scribe Liana Reiners bettered Omoda’s claim by setting the event’s best consumption of 5.2 L/100 km.

Likely spec

Set to become the flagship model of the realigned C5 range, the SHS’s confirmed list of standard features includes:

Note: Depicted interior of the UK-spec C5 SHS. Picture: Omoda & Jaecoo UK

12.3-inch infotainment system;

leather upholstery;

electric tailgate;

panoramic roof;

12.3-inch instrument cluster;

eight-speaker sound system;

surround-view camera system;

Blind Spot Detection;

Driver Attention Alert;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Lane Change Assist

Price?

Still to be priced, the C5 SHS is expected to breach the R500 000 mark, thus becoming the most expensive C5 model.

The third-best-selling Chinese vehicle of 2025, current pricing for the four-model line-up ranges from R339 900 to R465 900.

