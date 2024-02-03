Frugal hybrid hatchback from Honda Fit for the future

Sips only 4.4 litres of petrol for every 100 km, but let down by a bloated price tag.

The Citizen Motoring was impressed the first time we got to drive the Honda Fit after the little hatchback replaced the Jazz in the Japanese carmaker’s local line-up in 2021.

After a week in the flagship hybrid derivative, we waxed lyrical about the Fit’s solid handling, punchy acceleration, fuel consumption of 5.2 litres per 100 kilometres, safety specifications and futuristic interior styling.

But, the elephant in the room was its lofty price tag. As hybrid cars are charged higher taxes by South Africa’s slow-to-adapt-to-greener-technology government, their potential saving in fuel bills does not always outweigh their initial price tags.

ALSO READ: Green Honda Fit for a king, but so is the price tag

At the time, the hybrid Honda Fit cost R80 000 more than the range’s most expensive petrol derivative.

Fast-forward 2½ years, and the scenario is remarkably similar, if not worse. After undergoing a facelift, we got to spend another week in the hybrid Honda Fit.

Honda Fit still fresh

Guess what? It has hardly aged: it still handles well, is still punchy, delivered an even better fuel economy of 4.4 litres per 100 km, it’s still as safe as houses and the panoramic view through the windscreen due to sweeping A-pillars is still eerily futuristic.

Sadly, the elephant is still there – and eating well, too. At R544 900, the hybrid is now R129 000 more expensive than the top petrol model, the Elegance after the Executive was dropped.

The hybrid Honda Fit rides on 16-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

If we lived in Europe, the hybrid Honda Fit would be a must-have on every little city hatchback list. There, not only the price tag would be subsidised, it would warrant rebates on insurance, licence fees, toll fees and even parking tariffs.

ALSO READ: Combustion joins hybrid as Honda prices facelift petrol engine Fit

SA slow to adapt

Here, things are different. That is why certain manufacturers are still holding out on bringing in new energy vehicles. But others, like Honda, feel it’s less beneficial to hold out for too long.

The carmaker knows the hybrid Honda Fit won’t sell in major quantities, but putting its technology out there is still a good exhibition for the time when the tax tide does turn – eventually.

And in that regard, the Honda Fit does a great job of showing how efficient a new energy vehicle can be.

The e:HEV system is a self-charging hybrid powertrain which requires no external charging from a plug.

It consists of a 1.5-litre petrol engine, two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery.

The systems work together automatically and seamlessly to send the twist to the front via fixed-gear transmission.

ALSO READ: SUV roll-out continues as Honda confirms Elevate for South Africa

Miserly sipper

We achieved a fuel consumption of 4.4 L/100 km over the course of 400 km. One 100 km return trip between Randburg and Centurion with the cruise control set at 120 km/h delivered and outstanding economy of 4.0 L/100 km.

The Honda Fit’s cabin smacks of good built quality. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

On the outside, the facelift model benefits from restyled, darkened LED headlight clusters. It also features a new front bumper and lower air intake, a revised blacked-out grille and new 16-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, materials have been upgraded, while a wireless phone charger has been added.

In the current climate, the hybrid Honda Fit will never get the recognition it deserves. But, it should be known that Honda’s hybrid tech is Fit for the future.