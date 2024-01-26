SUV roll-out continues as Honda confirms Elevate for South Africa

Based on the Ballade, the Elevate will slot-in below the HR-V, though with final pricing still to be announced.

Elevate is expected to fill the gap between the outgoing WR-V and HR-V in Honda’s SUV range. Image: Honda India

With the imminent arrival of the long awaited new CR-V around the corner, Honda has sprung another surprise by announcing via a series of teaser images on social media that the smaller Elevate will also make local market landfall soon.

What to expect

First rumoured in March last year as becoming a reality in light of the all-new WR-V no longer being earmarked for all markets, the Indian-made Elevate made it official debut three months after as Honda’s only SUV in said market as a result of the neither the HR-V nor the CR-V being present.

Based on the same platform as the City sedan, known locally as the Ballade, the Elevate breaches the sub-four metre regulations by measuring 4 312 mm long, 1 790 mm wide and 1 650 mm tall.

Its wheelbase spanning 2 650 mm, the teaser hints posted by Honda South Africa on its Instagram page provides no details about price or spec, only remarking in the caption that buyers should get ready to “elevate your style, status and excitement”.

Set to be positioned between outgoing WR-V and the HR-V, but above the MPV-flavoured BR-V, the Elevate is expected to take aim at the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, lower-spec versions of the Volkswagen T-Cross, as well as the Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser siblings when it debuts.

Its dimensions translating to a boot space of 458-litres with the rear seats up, plus a claimed ground clearance of 200 mm, the Elevate comes in four trim grades in India; SV, V, VX and ZX with all being powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the HR-V and BR-V that delivers 89kW/145Nm to the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox, or a CVT.

Spec

Depending on the trim level, notable specification items comprise keyless entry and push-button start, up to 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, an eight or 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a four or six-speaker sound system, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, LED headlights, automatic climate control, a wireless smartphone and ambient lighting.

Taking price of place inside is a 10.25-inch infotainment system not offered on any current Honda product. Image: Honda India

On the safety side, Honda’s Sensing array of systems again differs depending on the trim grade, though items available include Adaptive Cruise Control, the side-mounted LaneWatch camera, up to six airbags, Lane Keep Assist, Road Departure Mitigation, Lead Vehicle Alert and Lane Departure Warning.

Colours and price projection

In total, five mono-tone colours are available; Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl and Phoenix Orange Pearl.

Two-tone comprise a Crystal Black Pearl roof contrasting the mentioned white, orange and red body colours.

Priced from Rs 1 157 900 (R261 772) for the base SV manual to Rs 1 619 900 (R366 218) for the ZX fitted with the CVT in India, pricing for the Elevate remains unknown, though as a comparison, stickers for the WR-V range from R320 800 to R363 800 and for the HR-V to between R509 900 to R609 900.

Expect more details to be announced in due course.

