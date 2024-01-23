Combustion joins hybrid as Honda prices facelift petrol engine Fit

Refreshed line-up now comprises three as opposed to four models, but with increased spec on the petrol variants.

Having caused some confusion for not mentioning pricing of the conventional petrol engine models when it debuted the facelift e:HEV hybrid variant last year – suggesting it had decided to discontinue the former entirely – Honda has now divulged details of the entire three-model Fit line-up.

Reduced range

Renamed from the popular Jazz nomenclature to the globally applied Fit at the current fourth generation’s local market unveiling three years ago, the petrol follows the same route as the e:HEV by receiving a number of styling updates rolled-out at the Tokyo Auto Salon 12 months ago.

Conforming to a design philosophy called “yoo no bi” Honda describes as referencing an item’s beauty refined over the time, the Fit’s reworked aesthetic comprises a new front bumper and restyled honeycomb grille, a matte black finish on the window surrounds and A-pillar, darkened LED headlight clusters and newly designed alloy wheels.

Inside, the changes are minor and while upgraded materials feature on both trim levels, specification differs as a result of Honda having opted to discontinue the Executive that previously topped the range.

This leaves the Comfort as the continuing entry-level variant, but the Elegance as the range-topper with the e:HEV again lacking a grade denominator while still prevailing as the overall flagship Fit.

Spec

In terms of specification, the Comfort still rides on 15-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, but gains front and rear parking sensors, plus the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto previously only reserved for the Elegance, Exclusive and e:HEV.

Depicted e:HEV’s 16-inch alloy wheels has been rolled-out on the Elegance that now tops the conventional petrol engine range. Image: Honda

Also standard is the seven-inch digital instrument cluster, all-around electric windows, body coloured bumpers and door handles, a four-speaker sound system, Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights and electric mirrors, plus the following:

height adjustable driver’s seat;

automatic air-conditioning;

auto lock/unlock doors;

keyless entry;

front armrest

six airbags

A further addition is the expansion of Honda’ Sensing array of safety and driver assistance systems previously not offered on the Comfort.

All model now get the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard. Image: Honda

Now standard, the list of tech comprises Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation Braking and Road Departure Warning.

Building on the Comfort, the Elegance swaps the 15-inch steelies for the same 16-inch alloys as the e:HEV, while gaining a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, fabric/vinyl seat upholstery as opposed to cloth, and a wireless smartphone charger.

Surprisingly, Honda has omitted the rear armrest, but kept the reverse camera in addition to making push-button start available on both the Elegance and Comfort.

No change

Dimensionally unchanged means the petrol Fit retains the Magic Rear seats that flip up to accommodate larger vertical items. Claimed boot space is 309-litres and as much as 1 210-litres with the 60/40 split rear back folded down.

Up front, no alterations have been made either, meaning the 1.5-litre petrol engine shared with the HR-V develops an unchanged 89kW/145Nm routed to the front wheels through a CVT. Fuel consumption is pegged at 5.5 L/100 km.

Colours and price

As with the e:HEV, the petrol Fit’s colour choices seven hues;

Opal White Pearl;

Lunar Silver Metallic;

Platinum White Pearl;

Meteoroid Grey Metallic;

Rose Gold Metallic;

Crystal Red Metallic;

Midnight Blue Metallic

Included with the Comfort and Elegance’s sticker prices is a five-year/200 000 km warranty as well as a four-year/60 000 km service plan.

Fit 1.5 Comfort CVT – R379 900

Fit 1.5 Elegance CVT – R415 900

Fit 1.5 e:HEV eCVT – R544 900

