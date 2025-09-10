Honda Prelude finally returns as a Civic Type R underpinned hybrid

Honda's iconic coupe has returned after 24 years, but unlike its rival, with a polarising choice of powerunit paired to a CVT.

Its return announced in 2023 at the Tokyo Mobility Show, Honda has finally unwrapped the production Prelude as a first-time self-charging hybrid aimed at the Toyota GR86 and Nissan Z.

The first use of the Prelude name since 2001, the newcomer uses components from the Civic Type R, but as mentioned, doesn’t offer a conventional combustion engine option as all of the past five generations did.

Concept become reality

Already on-sale in Japan, the Prelude has been toned down little from the concept. Introducing a design language called Unlimited Glide, the Prelude appears outwardly similar to the McLaren MP-4/12C from some angles, as well as upscale brand Acura’s Integra.

Mounted on 19-inch alloy wheels, the Prelude has measurements of 4 531 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 606 mm, height of 1 356 mm and width of 1 880 mm.

Type R underneath

Its claimed weight being unknown, the Prelude’s chassis has, unsurprisingly, not stayed the same from that of the Civic Type R as a series of alterations have taken place to suit its characteristic, as well as the hybrid hardware.

Prelude will be aimed at the Toyota GR86 and Nissan Z. Image: Honda

These include a specifically tuned suspension and adaptive dampers, uprated Brembo brakes consisting of a monobloc four-piston aluminium caliper design at the front, recalibrated steering and a unique driveshaft Honda says has been designed to “suppress torque steer and enhance steering stability”.

Along with the chassis being more rigid than the Civic Type R, the Prelude also sports a unique dual axis strut front suspension, and what Honda calls Agile Handling Assist it says, “improves handling and driver confidence through integrated control of the powertrain and braking system”.

Inside

Inside, the Civic lineage continues, but with sportier seats finished in black or white imitation leather with blue stitching, a different steering with piano key black inserts, and a restyled dashboard.

Interior is modelled on that of the Civic, but with a number of changes unique to the Prelude. Image: Honda

Retained, though, is the 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, the nine-inch infotainment system and the centre console with push-buttons for the transmissions.

Notable spec items is an eight-speaker Bose sound system, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting and Honda’s latest Sensing array of safety and driver assistance systems.

No turbo, no manual, only hybrid

Up front, the most controversial aspect of the Prelude it is hybrid powertrain consisting of a normally aspirated 2.0-litre engine producing 105 kW, and an electric motor and battery pack outputting 132 kW.

The result is a combined output of 147 kW, the same as the turbocharged Civic Si sold in North America, and 88 kW less than the Civic Type R.

Prelude is classified as a 2+2 coupe. Image: Honda

Sending the amount of twist to the front axle is a unique CVT called S+ Shift, which simulates the gear changes of a conventional automatic transmission, while adjusting the sound depending on the selected driving mode via Honda’s Active Sound Control system.

In total, the four modes are Comfort, Sport, GT and Individual.

Unlikely for us

Exclusively made in Japan, pricing for the Prelude in its home market kicks-off at ¥6 179 800, which amounts to R736 464 without taxes and when directly converted.

For the time being though, plans on the bringing the Prelude back to South Africa is known.

