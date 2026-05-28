BYD Dolphin no longer an EV-only as new plug-in hybrid debuts

If approved for South Africa, the Dolphin G DM-i could become the Republic's most affordable plug-in hybrid.

Until now solely offered as an EV, BYD has followed the example of rival Great Wall Motors’ Ora brand by debuting a combustion powered version of the Dolphin hatchback.

Different species

Envisioned specifically for the Europe, but more than likely to be offered in other markets, the newcomer wears the Dolphin G DM-i moniker, which identifies it as a plug-in hybrid with a rumoured 1 000 km range.

All-electric Dolphin sports a different frontal appearance compared to the plug-in hybrid. Picture: BYD South Africa

Compared to the regular Dolphin, the G DM-i has subtly tweaked aesthetically to resemble the twin of the Volkswagen ID.3, the Cupra Born.

These include new headlights, a redesigned front bumper and lower air intake, new side mirrors and restyled alloy wheels. Not revealed was the rear facia or indeed what changes have taken place inside.

Plug-in hybrid

While no powertrain details were divulged, Britain’s Autocar reports that the Dolphin G will have the same configuration as the Atto 2 DM-i.

This means combustion power from a normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol developing 72 kW on its own, and a 7.8-kWh Blade battery pack that powers a single 145 kW electric motor.

Dolphin G DM-i will have the reported same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the Atto 2 DM-i. Picture: BYD

In total, the setup makes 122 kW, however, BYD could also offer the so-called Boost model that uses the same engine, but paired with an 18-kWh battery for a total of 156 kW.

Claimed all-electric ranges are likely to be identical to those of the Atto 2 DM-i at 39 km and 88 km respectively.

South Africa next?

Going on-sale next month, the Dolphin G DM-i is set to become the UK’s most affordable plug-in hybrid, with a stipulated price tag below £20 000 (R440 690).

Locally, BYD South Africa has not yet confirmed whether the Dolphin G DM-i will be availed as the market’s cheapest plug-in hybrid, an accolade currently held by the Comfort version of BYD’s own Sealion 5 priced at R509 900.

Should it receive approval, expect it to slot in below the standard Dolphin, whose prices range from R539 900 to R602 900, but above the all-electric Dolphin Surf priced from R341 900 to R395 900.