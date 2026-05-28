What to expect: BYD readying South Africa’s new cheapest PHEV

While BYD's own Sealion 5 currently holds the accolade of most affordable plug-in hybrid at R509 900, the Atto 2 DM-i is expected to bring this down below R500 000.

Its stock in South Africa continuing to rise, BYD will soon add another product to its portfolio in the shape of the Atto 2 DM-i.

Revealed last year as the European version of what is known as the Yuan Up in China, the Atto 2 DM-i effectively becomes South Africa’s new most affordable plug-in hybrid (PHEV), an accolade BYD itself currently holds with the Comfort variant of the Sealion 5 priced at R509 900.

Fundamentals

Set to be positioned between the all-electric Dolphin Surf and “full-size” Dolphin, the Atto 2 DM-i rides on BYD’s e-Platform 3.0 architecture with the following dimensions:

Length: 4 330 mm;

Wheelbase: 2 620 mm;

Height: 1 675 mm;

Width: 1 830 mm

Active or Boost

Up front, the DM-i or Dual Mode-intelligent powertrain combines the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine from the Sealion 5 with a 7.8-kWh Blade battery pack on the variant known as the Active in Europe.

Whereas the engine itself develops 72 kW, the battery powers a single electric motor outputting 145 kW.

The combined output is 122 kW, the claimed all-electric range 39 km and the top speed 178 km/h.

According to BYD, the Atto 2 DM-i Active will get from 0-100 km/h in 9.1 seconds and, with the petrol engine included, travel 930 km in combined form.

Atto 2 DM-i’s rear facia has elements from the Mercedes-Benz GLB about it. Picture: BYD Global

The aptly named Boost model keeps the same combustion engine and electric motor, however, the latter now powers an 18-kWh Blade battery pack producing the same 145 kW as in the Active.

However, the total output increases to 156 kW, which allows for 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds, the same 178 km/h top speed as the Active, and an all-electric range of 88 km.

In combination with the petrol engine, the Atto 2 DM-i Boost has a rated range just shy of 1 000 km at 998 km.

As with all BYD’s plug-in hybrids, a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) sends the amount of twist, in this instance, to the front axle.

Likely spec

Based on the UK market example, spec likely to feature on the South African-market Atto 2 DM-i includes:

Interior is dominated by an 8.8-inch instrument cluster and a rotating 12.8-inch infotainment display. Picture: BYD Global

LED headlights;

16 or 17-inch alloy wheels;

folding electric mirrors;

dual-zone climate control;

wireless smartphone charger;

heated steering wheel;

8.8-inch digital instrument cluster;

panoramic sunroof;

12.8-inch infotainment system;

360-degree camera;

front and rear parking sensors;

Adaptive Cruise Control

Almost here

Still to be officially priced for South Africa, BYD has now approved for the Atto 2 DM-i and will divulge full specification and pricing on 11 June.

As its stands, expect possible pricing around the R450 000 to R500 000 mark based on the flagship Dolphin Surf’s R395 900 sticker and the R539 900 price tag of the most affordable Dolphin, the Dynamic.