Price reduced as Nissan stickers ‘lightly updated’ X-Trail

For a limited time, the X-Trail will between R63 000 and R100 00 cheaper than the normal list price.

Having made its world debut in Japan last month, Nissan South Africa officially debuted the “facelift X-Trail” at a special roundtable event in Johannesburg on Tuesday (9 September).

Part of the bigger plan

A dual launch, which included the reveal of the returning special edition Magnite Kuro, the unveiling of the X-Trail, forms part of Nissan’s eventual five-model SUV lineup that includes the pair of Renault-derived models and the Patrol in 2026, plus the already present facelift Magnite.

One of Nissan’s key models, having sold seven million units globally since 2000, and 50 000 in South Africa since sales started the following year, the X-Trail’s main highlight is a limited-time price reduction of between R63 000 and R100 000 across the entire range.

Three grades, one powerunit

A late market entrant having only arrived in 2023, three years after the North American equivalent, the Rogue, and a year after Europe and Japan, the internally named T33 X-Trail again offers three derivatives: Visia, Acenta and Acenta+, with only the latter having seven seats and all-wheel drive.

Depicted Acenta+ rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and comes with all-wheel drive as standard.

As for power, the long-serving normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine develops an unchanged 135kW/244Nm, which goes to the mentioned four or front wheels through a CVT.

The claimed ground clearance is 211mm, and the tow rating 2 000kg. As before, all models are fitted with a limited-slip differential.

e-Power under study

In addition to the petrol, Nissan has confirmed its much vaunted e-Power powertrain remains under study for the local market.

Already present in select other African markets, e-Power uses a single electric motor and battery pack, plus a turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, whose sole function is to charge the battery pack instead of providing propulsion.

The latter, therefore, not being connected to the drive wheels, the setup develops 150 kW and is further supplemented by a second electric motor that only adopts the e-4ORCE four-wheel drive designation, but also recieves more power for a total of 157 kW.

Spec

In terms of specification, the biggest inclusion is a wireless smartphone charger across all three grades, along with a walkway lock and approach unlock doors.

Model-wise, the Visia’s features list comprises;

17-inch alloy wheels;

LED headlights;

folding electric mirrors;

LED daytime running lights;

eight-inch infotainment system;

keyless entry;

electric driver’s seat;

six-speaker sound system;

front and rear armrests;

push-button start;

paddle shifters;

six airbags;

rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Vehicle Dynamic Control;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Departure Warning;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Autonomous Emergency Braking;

Hill Start Assist;

Trailer Sway Control;

Lane Keep Assist

Interior gets the slightly changed steering wheel as on the facelift Japanese model, but the interior design is otherwise unchanged.

Building on the Visia, the Acenta gets leather upholstery instead of cloth, 18-inch wheels in place of the 17-inch alloy wheels and dual-zone climate control rather than the conventional manual air-conditioning.

Included further is:

two-tone exterior colour;

LED fog lamps;

heated front seats;

auto-dimming rear-view mirror;

tyre pressure monitor;

front parking sensors;

360-degree camera;

ProPILOT semi-autonomous driving system

Besides its seven-seat layout and all-wheel drive, the Acenta+’s other unique gains are 19-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Head-Up Display, Hill Descent Control and a 12.3-inch infotainment system with integrated satellite navigation.

Colours

On the colour front, nine mono-tone hues are offered;

silver;

Pearl White;

Infinite Black;

Glacier White;

Warrior Grey;

Champagne Silver;

Scarlet Ember;

Caspian Blue;

Gun Metallic Grey

For the two-tone options, a black roof contrasts the Pearl White, Warrior Grey, Champagne Silver and Caspian Blue body colours

Quick drive

Following the unveiling, a short drive followed in which the X-Trail felt composed and the drivetrain surprisingly smooth, with the CVT only revealing its droning identity when pushed.

X-Trail has sold 50 000 units in South Africa out of the global seven million since arriving on local soil in 2001.

Still one of the better executions of the step-less transmission, whose “shifts” can be felt in a fashion similar to a normal torque converter automatic, the interior is also well insulated, and the steering is direct for a vehicle of this type.

A more thorough verdict will, however, be delivered once the X-Trail arrives for the weeklong road test tenure.

Price

In terms of pricing, all X-Trails are covered by a six-year/150 000km warranty as well as a three-year/90 000 km service plan.

As mentioned, the limited-time price reduction is as follows;

X-Trail 2.5 Visia CVT – R587 900 (down R100 00 from R687 900)

X-Trail 2.5 Acenta CVT – R666 900 (down R85 000 from R751 900)

X-Trail 2.5 2.5 Acenta+ AWD CVT – R749 900 (down R63 000 from R812 000)

