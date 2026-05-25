Chinese airline JuneYao plotting South African entry with EV sedan

At present, JuneYao's sole presence in South Africa is only social media.

The influx of Chinese vehicles into South Africa will soon include another brand completely unheard of until now.

Based on social media postings, JuneYao Auto will soon enter the local market with an electric sedan introduced in China last year.

From the sky to land

Founded three years ago, the brand is JuneYao’s second transportation venture, the first being JuneYao Air established in 2006.

Its South African interest limited to Instagram as far as no dealers have reportedly been established, the vehicle in question, JY Air, made its world debut in Thailand three years ago before arriving in its home market last year.

According to Instagram postings under the handle Juneyao Auto South Africa, the Air is described as an offering “where smart electric design meets modern elegance”.

What is it?

Dimensionally, the almost wedge-like Air, according to carnewschina.com, has the following:

The JY Air has a distinctive aero-profile and fastback appearance. Picture: juneyaoauto.com

Length: 4 550mm;

Wheelbase: 2 800mm;

Height: 1 515mm; and

Width: 1 860mm

Power and spec

Residing at the rear, the Air has a choice of two battery pack options; a 51.2kWh and a 64.1kWh, both powering single electric motors.

A setup which makes the Air rear-engine, rear-wheel drive, the former develops 147kW/250Nm and the latter 150 kW/250Nm.

The minimalistic interior is highlighted by a bending 15.6-inch infotainment display. Picture: juneyaoauto.com

The claimed ranges, based on the NEDC cycle, are 430km and 520km respectively, with DC charging support of 70kW and 90kW.

Notable spec includes LED headlights, a bending 15.6-inch infotainment display, dual wireless smartphone charging pads, a multi-function steering wheel and a freestanding digital instrument cluster binnacle.

Nothing known yet

Priced between 147 800 and 159 800 yuan in China, which amounts to between R355 146 and R383 981 when directly converted and without taxes, little to no other information about JuneYoa’s operations in South Africa is otherwise known at present.

However, expect details to emerge throughout the course of the year.