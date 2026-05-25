Citroën 2CV comeback happening in 2028 as a ‘cost effective’ EV

Original 2CV lasted from 1948 to 1990 as one of the longest producing automobiles nameplates in the world.

Having ceased production 36 years ago, Citroën has officially announced the return of the 2CV in 18 months time.

‘Affordable EV’

Teased by way of two running horses in reference to its name deux chevaux or two horses, which represents the method on which vehicles were taxed based on their power outputs in France between 1913 and 1997, the 2CV will make its showing at the Paris Motor Show in October albeit as a concept.

Teaser image confirming the 2CV’s return references its name deux chevaux, meaning two horsepower taken from when cars were taxed on power outputs in France. Picture: Stellantis

In the biggest difference from the original, though, it will become an EV priced from a reported €15 000 in Europe, which amounts to R285 336 when directly converted and without taxes.

‘Won’t be easy’

“Reinventing the 2CV of tomorrow is a huge challenge and responsibility. The original 2CV was never created to become an icon. It became one because it gave people freedom,” Citroën CEO, Xavier Chardon, said in a statement.

“The new 2CV will carry that same spirit forward – not through nostalgia, but by reinventing its simplicity and accessibility for today’s world. Electric. Essential. Affordable. Human.

“Just like the original, the new 2CV will re-enchant electric mobility for a new generation through a highly desirable model”.

Known so far

Likely to draw inspiration from the Revolte concept shown back in 2009, the 2CV will seemingly take up station below the e-C3 and possibly ride on the same Smart Car platform that also underpins a number of Peugeots, DS’ and Opels.

The Revolte concept from 2009 could provide a preview of the 2CV from a design perspective. Picture: Citroën

Seemingly set to rival the re-envisioned all-electric Renault Twingo, the 2CV will only go on-sale in 2028 as production is set to only start next year.

“For me, the future of mobility will not be won by the most complex cars, but by the simplest and the most intuitive ones,” Chardon told Britain’s Auto Express.

2CV will take aim at Renault’s new Twingo, which debuted last year, solely as an EV. Picture: Renault

“What truly matters is to be simply relevant. With the return of the 2CV, Citroën is back to the future.”

Never say never

The 2CV’s return comes after former CEO, Linda Jackson, told Top Gear Magazine back in 2019 that while Citroën “frequently revisit the past, I’m not going to produce a new 2CV“.

“[The 2CV] had its time, it was right, but it’s about finding out the next design that’ll be right for the customer,” ,” Jackson said.

“We evolve our designs by looking at the past, but what I don’t want to do is become a manufacturer that produces retro”.

Unlikely for South Africa

For the moment, the return of the 2CV is not expected to include to South Africa.