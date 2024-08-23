Facelift Hyundai Alcazar revealed as likely hint of ‘new’ Grand Creta

With the current Grand Creta still originating from the India, the changes applied to it could still be rolled-out locally should approval be given.

Extensive update has resulted in the Alcazar now resembling the Exter rather than the Creta. Image: Hyundai

Having debuted the facelift Creta in India back in January, Hyundai has now done the same with the three-row Alcazar sold in South Africa as the Grand Creta.

Selectively detailed ahead of sales commencing next month, the Alcazar again offers a choice of six or seven-seats, but with a completely redesigned exterior and more than likely, a changed interior.

Alcazar with Exter looks

Available for pre-booking priced from Rs 25 000 (R53 504), the Alcazar’s first external makeover since its market premiere three years ago comprises new headlights styled in an H-motif, squared-off grille, a new skidplate and bumper, plus restyled 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Aesthetically inspired by the Exter that launches in South Africa next month, the Alcazar does, however, get a split grille design whereby the Hyundai logo moves from the grille to a central section below the LED light bar.

Rear facia has undergone a similar extensive redesign. Image: Hyundai

At the rear, the revisions are just as extensive and apart from a new bumper, skidplate and vertical side reflectors, the light clusters have been altered to reflect, as with the headlights, an H-pattern instead of the Creta’s E-appearance.

Along with the tailgate being new, the chrome logo strip between the lights departs in favour of a new illuminated LED light bar above the Alcazar lettering.

Expected inside and tech-wise

Despite no details or images of the interior being revealed, expectations are that the dual 10.25-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster from the Creta will be carried over on higher-spec trim levels.

Depicted interior of the facelift Creta will seemingly be carried over into the facelift Alcazar. Image: Hyundai India

Also due is the new digital display for the dual-zone climate control panel, upgraded materials, the storage shelf below the centrally placed air vents on the passenger’s side and the eight-speaker Bose sound system on flagship variants.

Safety will also be upgraded and possibly include a 360-degree surround-view camera system, Forward Collision Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lead Vehicle Alert, Junction Assist, Safe Exit Alert, Lane Follow Assist and Lane Keep Assist,

Same power

On the power front, Hyundai has confirmed the retention of both the existing powerplants, namely the 1.5-litre turbodiesel that produces 85kW/260Nm and the 118kW/253Nm 1.5 T-GDI introduced last year as a replacement for the normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol still offered in the Grand Creta.

Transmission choices will again consist of a six-speed manual across both engines, with the respective options being a six-speed automatic and a seven-speed dual-clutch.

South Africa uncertain

Set to be fully detailed and priced in India on 9 September, the Alcazar’s revisions, for now, remain unconfirmed for the Grand Creta that entered the South African market two years ago.

Should approval be given, expect it and the Exter to become Hyundai’s sole SUV sourced from the Chennai Plant in India now that assembly of the Creta originates from the Cikarang facility in Indonesia.

As such, the Indian-made facelift Creta is not expected to arrive in South Africa anytime soon, which could also act as an incentive for Hyundai to either introduce or not make the facelift Grand Creta available at all.

For the moment, expect clearer details to possibly emerge once the Alcazar officially debuts next month.

