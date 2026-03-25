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No price on the safety of pupils

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

25 March 2026

06:00 am

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Dozens of schools remain non-compliant with critical safety requirements, raising concerns about pupil protection.

No price on the safety of pupils

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It is comforting that the Gauteng department of education is working within the framework of both the Occupational Health and Safety Act and the National School Safety Framework to improve safety for pupils at schools across the province.

Safety in this instance refers to the protection of pupils against violence and harm, not the structural conditions of the schools – which is another issue entirely.

However, it is worrying that 34 schools do not meet the 36-point preparedness checklist for schools to consider, as well as a 51-point audit checklist for school governing bodies and safety committees to meet.

Items on the 51-point checklist include the fencing of school grounds, maintenance records, identification cards issued to visitors, graffiti-free toilets and drug and weapon-free zone signage.

DA shadow MEC for education Sergio Isa dos Santos has queried whether the “resources match the risks” in assigning five patrollers, but only four guards, to high-risk schools.

He added “it is deeply concerning that schools with thousands of pupils have been declared non-compliant and practically unsafe.”

Some of the patrollers and guards come from government but private guards must be paid for out of limited resources.

Surely, cost should not be an issue when children’s safety is at stake?

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Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) safety Schools

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