Priced: Hyundai Venue transformed from SUV to cargo hauler

Charl Bosch

Hyundai has upped its passenger vehicle-based commercial line-up to three with the unveiling of the Cargo version of the Venue.

Space maxed

Positioned above the Atos Cargo and Grand i10 Cargo in size and price, the Venue Cargo uses the entry-level 1.2 Motion variant of the recently revised model as a base, albeit without any rear seats, a cargo net between the loading area and front seats, plus heavy-duty lattice netting behind the rear windows.

The seats making way for a flat floor means payload in the Venue Cargo stands at 680 kg with Hyundai claiming a licensing vehicle mass of 990 kg. Strangely, no details regarding the cubic capacity of the loading area were divulged.

Opening the bootlid and rear doors though reveals the major differences

Non-commercial features

Based on the specification sheet of its sibling, the Venue Cargo’s boasts 15-inch steel wheels with imitation alloy covers, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, air-conditioning, electric mirrors, manual air-conditioning; dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, keyless entry and rear parking sensors with a reverse camera.

A sliding rear cargo cover, designed to keep prying eyes from seeing the load underneath, is also included as standard.

Power of 1.2

Up front, the normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine delivers an unchanged 61kW/115Nm to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Claimed fuel consumption is rated at 6.5 L/100 km.

Cargo net and flat floor replaces the rear seats

Unsurprisingly, neither the more powerful 1.0 T-GDI engine nor the six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox are offered on the Cargo, together with the sporty N Line trim level.

Price

Similarly, only a single colour has seemingly been availed to the Cargo, namely Polar White, with the two-tone option being limited to the “standard” Venue.

Going on-sale from next month, pricing for the Venue Cargo starts at R329 900 and includes a seven-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a three-year/45 000 km service plan.

Venue 1.2 Motion – R299 900

Venue 1.2 Motion Cargo – R329 900

Venue 1.0 T-GDI Motion – R362 900

Venue 1.0 T-GDI Motion DCT – R402 900

Venue 1.0 T-GDI Fluid – R397 900

Venue 1.0 T-GDI Fluid DCT – R438 900

Venue 1.0 T-GDI N Line DCT – R463 900

