End has arrived: Nissan NP200 no more by March 2024

Touted as the Nissan 1400 bakkie replacement when it arrived on the scene in 2008, production of Nissan’s venerable NP200 will come to an end in the next few months.

“After a 16-year heritage, the production of NP200 will end in South Africa in March 2024 following the end of its extended lifecycle,” Nissan said.

“No immediate replacement model is planned, although Nissan is currently evaluating other alternatives in line with the ambitions of its Africa mid-term plan”.

Billed as “a key player in the half-ton segment” and “destined to be a reckonable force in the South African commercial vehicle market”, at the time, the Rosslyn-built model has stood the test of time and managed unwavering success, serving in a crucial part of the market for businesses and individuals alike.

With mild updates and short runs of limited edition models appealing to more discerning tastes, the NP200 earned its stripes as a dependable single-cab unibody bakkie that could get the job done.

Committed to South Africa

“Nissan remains fully committed to South Africa and the wider continent as the last frontier of the automotive industry,” Nissan continued.

“The Rosslyn manufacturing plant is the light commercial vehicle (LCV) hub for Africa, and the locally-produced Nissan Navara is a core model that will enable Nissan’s ambition across the continent”.

