Hyundai responds to Global NCAP: ‘Grand i10 is safe to drive’

Indian-made Grand i10 is said to conform to the mandatory requirement set out by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications.

Hyundai South Africa has responded to Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsforAfrica campaign in which the Grand i10 was slapped with a zero-star rating after being crash tested last year.

The findings

In its report, the crash test body criticised the lack of Electronic Stability Control in the Indian-made Grand i10, weak frontal impact protection, an unstable bodyshell in a side impact situations, and a high risk of non-recoverable chest injuries.

“These results are deeply concerning and highlight a continuing pattern in which vehicles sold in Africa do not meet the same safety standards applied in other regions. South African motorists deserve better,” the Automobile Association of South Africa’s CEO, Bobby Ramagwede, said.

“The Hyundai Grand i10’s zero-star rating reinforces the urgent need for manufacturers to commit to equal safety for all markets. This result underlines why Africa urgently needs stronger regulatory standards and greater manufacturer accountability.

“The AA believes no vehicle should be sold here without side protection systems and Electronic Stability Control as standard. Safety should never be optional, and certainly not reserved for markets outside Africa”.

Hyundai speaks

Addressing the findings, however, Hyundai said the Grand i10 complies with all of the 53 on-road requirements set-out by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications, and that it is safe to use.

“The Hyundai Grand i10 has been engineered to meet all South African road and safety requirements, and the NRCS confirmation provides credible assurance to our customers and stakeholders that these standards have been independently verified,” Hyundai South Africa CEO, Stanley Anderson, said.

“While additional independent assessments and ratings, such as NCAP, are useful reference points, they continue to evolve and do not replace or override South Africa’s established regulatory standards.

“Hyundai Automotive South Africa remains engaged with relevant regulators and industry bodies to continue to deliver vehicles that meet the needs of South African motorists, while working closely with its global original equipment manufacturer to respond to the increasing safety requirements.”

A best-seller

A perennial monthly top 10 seller, the Grand i10 raked-in sales of 17 201 units last year, which placed seventh overall and the second best-selling non-locally made vehicle after the Suzuki Swift among South Africa’s top 15 best-selling new vehicles of 2025.

Last updated in 2023, the current range spans six models priced from R224 900 to R309 900 for the top-spec sedan known as the Aura in India.

