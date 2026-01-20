Mercedes-Benz preparing for bumper product roll-out in 2026

Three-pointed star will commence its plans with the arrival of the eagerly awaited facelift S-Class on 29 January.

Having ended 2025 with the sale of 2.1-million passenger vehicles and vans globally, Mercedes-Benz has provided select details of its plans for 2025, starting at the end of January.

In tabling its figures, which saw sales of AMG products increase seven percent year-on-year and the G-Class recording its highest on record with 49 700, the three-pointed star also saw uptakes in electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales, as well as of its Maybach brand.

Marking its 140th anniversary this year, Stuttgart will start its product offensive on 29 January by debuting the long awaited facelift S-Class.

Unveiled nearly six years ago, the internally named W223 will undergo extensive updates inside and out, as well underneath its bonnet.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz GLC reinvented as new generation EV

According to motor1.com, the S-Class will continue with mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, with the V12 again exclusive to the Maybach variant.

A revised air suspension will be introduced, as well as a new rear-wheel steering system. Anticipated interior refinement wasn’t disclosed.

EV C-Class

With the discontinuation of the all-electric EQ brand happening this year, the brand’s next step involves the first battery electric C-Class, which will reportedly mirror the exterior styling and powertrain of the new GLC.

Furthering its SUV roll-out after the debut of the all-new GLB last year are updated versions of the GLE and GLS, the next generation GLA that will spawn an EV replacement for the EQA, and a new AMG GT 4-Door.

All-electric VLE will replace the EQV later this year. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Also arriving is the Shooting Brake version of the all-new CLA, an electric AMG supercar based on a new dedicated EV platform, and, on the commercial side, the production VLE, which replaces the EQV.

Not mentioned, but expected soon following teaser images last year, is the revived G-Class Cabriolet and possibly, first hints of the so-called baby g-Class.

Stay tuned

As it stands, it remains unknown as to which models will eventually make it to South Africa, however, Mercedes-Benz has confirmed price cuts to the outgoing GLC range soon.

Expect more to be made available as the year goes on.

NOW READ: Certain four-cylinder Mercedes-AMG models facing the axe in 2026