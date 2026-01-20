Mercedes-Benz preparing for bumper product roll-out in 2026

Three-pointed star will commence its plans with the arrival of the eagerly awaited facelift S-Class on 29 January.
Having ended 2025 with the sale of 2.1-million passenger vehicles and vans globally, Mercedes-Benz has provided select details of its plans for 2025, starting at the end of January.
In tabling its figures, which saw sales of AMG products increase seven percent year-on-year and the G-Class recording its highest on record with 49 700, the three-pointed star also saw uptakes in electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales, as well as of its Maybach brand.
Updated S-Class
Marking its 140th anniversary this year, Stuttgart will start its product offensive on 29 January by debuting the long awaited facelift S-Class.
Unveiled nearly six years ago, the internally named W223 will undergo extensive updates inside and out, as well underneath its bonnet.
ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz GLC reinvented as new generation EV
According to motor1.com, the S-Class will continue with mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, with the V12 again exclusive to the Maybach variant.
A revised air suspension will be introduced, as well as a new rear-wheel steering system. Anticipated interior refinement wasn’t disclosed.
EV C-Class
With the discontinuation of the all-electric EQ brand happening this year, the brand’s next step involves the first battery electric C-Class, which will reportedly mirror the exterior styling and powertrain of the new GLC.
Furthering its SUV roll-out after the debut of the all-new GLB last year are updated versions of the GLE and GLS, the next generation GLA that will spawn an EV replacement for the EQA, and a new AMG GT 4-Door.
Also arriving is the Shooting Brake version of the all-new CLA, an electric AMG supercar based on a new dedicated EV platform, and, on the commercial side, the production VLE, which replaces the EQV.
Not mentioned, but expected soon following teaser images last year, is the revived G-Class Cabriolet and possibly, first hints of the so-called baby g-Class.
Stay tuned
As it stands, it remains unknown as to which models will eventually make it to South Africa, however, Mercedes-Benz has confirmed price cuts to the outgoing GLC range soon.
Expect more to be made available as the year goes on.
NOW READ: Certain four-cylinder Mercedes-AMG models facing the axe in 2026