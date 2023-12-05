Hyundai Creta getting second update in 2024 but..

It remains to be seen whether the updates will be expanded to the Indonesian-made model, or remain bespoke to the Indian version.

Facelift in 2021 culminated in sourcing for the Creta moving from India to Indonesia. Image: Hyundai

Although revised two years ago with its current frontal design and interior, Hyundai will reportedly provide its popular Creta with another facelift in January next year.

So soon?

On-sale in its current second generation guise since debuting at the Delhi Auto Expo in India in 2020 as a development of the Chinese ix25, the adjustments will see the Creta bearing a closer resemblance to the tiny Exter as opposed to the now pre-facelift Tucson at present.

Reportedly due to be revealed on 16 January, and therefore not at the mentioned expo which kicks-off the following month, the update will signify the first for the Indian-made Creta which didn’t receive the same facelift as the model made in Indonesia.

What to expect

According to gaadiwaadi.com, the Exter influence will consist of the same bumper and headlight design – themselves derived from the new Santa Fe – new taillights and alloy wheels, plus a restyled interior complete with a new infotainment system, instrument cluster, upgraded materials and improved standard specification based on trim level.

Indian-made Creta debuted locally in 2020, before being replaced two years later. Image: Hyundai

Also expected is an overhauled array of driver assistances in order to obtain the maximum five-star Global NCAP safety rating.

Up front, the Creta is expected to the retain the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbodiesel engines, but not the 1.4 T-GDI which will reportedly make way for the new 1.5 T-GDI introduced in February on the seven-seat Alcazar known as the Grand Creta in South Africa.

Known as the Alcazar in India, the seven-seat Grand Creta still comes to South Africa via the Chennai plant. Image: Hyundai

Still front-wheel-drive only, the Creta’s transmission options, depending on the engine, will consist of a six-speed manual, a torque-converter six-speed automatic, a seven-speed dual-clutch and the clutchless six-speed Intelligent manual ‘box.

Confused?

Set to enter production soon after its January reveal, the Indian-made Creta is not expected to return to South Africa following the decision to source models from the Cikarang Plant in Indonesia upon the debut of the mentioned facelift variant two years ago.

As such, expectations are that the local market could miss on the planned updates, although it remains to be seen whether these will be expanded to the Indonesian Creta at some point next year.

For now, both the current Creta and Indian-made Grand Creta continue unchanged with inside and out.

