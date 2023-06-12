Inland Extreme Festival brings the heat to Red Star

By Andre De Kock

Inland racing visited the Red Star Raceway near Delmas on Saturday, with a wide variety of competition disciplines providing a full day of spectacle as part of the Inland Extreme Festival.

Top billing belonged to the HRSA Championship contenders, with 28 drivers on the entry list.

Saloon cars

Rudolf de Vos took his thundering Chevrolet Firenza CanAm to the first race victory, ahead of Andre van der Merwe (Evapco Porsche 911 RSR), Jannie van Rooyen (PAR Volkswagen Scirocco) and Phillip Pantazis (Datsun 240Z).

De Vos led race two but slid off the track in a huge cloud of smoke two laps from the end. That left van der Merwe to win from van Rooyen, Pantazis and Stuart Konig (Northern Bolt Volkswagen Scirocco).

Karel Stols (Rotrix Mazda RX-7) won both the Silvercup 2.0 races ahead of Shaun Lampbrecht (Wildthings BMW 325i) and Freek Blignaut (Mazda RX-7).

Chris Cronje (Toyota Corolla) and Wayne Pereira (Grange Volkswagen Golf ) took turns in the respective fourth places.

Kobus Brits (Pragma Volkswagen Polo) took the first Clubmans race from Dirk Lawrence (JDM Tuning Honda Ballade), Rodney Kruis (Realpro Honda Civic) and Wayne Pereira (Grange Volkswagen Polo).

Karel Stols (Rotrix Mazda RX-7) won both the Silvercup 2.0 races heats. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Lawrence drove brilliantly to win race two ahead of Brits, Pereira and Kruis.

The first HRSA Pursuit handicap race went to Werner Hartzenberger (Porsche 916), followed by Hedley Whitehead (Austin Mini Cooper S), Rob van Aarle (Ford Escort) and Riaan Roux (Volkswagen Scirocco).

Race two was won by Hartzenberg, ahead of Robbie Frank (Lotus 23B), van Aarle and Johan Smith (Nissan Skyline).

Sports cars

The first Lotus Challenge race went to Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Birkin), leading home Rudi Barnard (Barneys Lotus), Thomas Falkiner (Adaptive Resource Birkin) and Sean Hewitt (Gavin Birkin).

The first Lotus Challenge race went to Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Birkin). Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Falkiner won race two, followed by Barnard, Hewitt and Jeff Gable (Birkin).

Single seaters

Bevan Williams (RAM Formula GTI) won both the Formula Monoposto races ahead of Renzo Ribeiro (Metal Formula GTI).

Devin Robertson, Jagger Robertson and Sebastian Lanzetti, all in INEX Legends, filled all three of the Liqui Moly INEX Legend podiums. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Didier Diedericks (Formula M) and Neville van den Berg (Formula M) swapped the involved third and fourth places, respectively. In the process Ribeiro set the day’s quickest lap time at one minute 58.94 seconds.

Devin Robertson, Jagger Robertson and Sebastian Lanzetti, all in INEX Legends, filled all three of the Liqui Moly INEX Legend podiums.

Next race

The next round of the Inland championship will be at the Zwartkops Raceway on Saturday, 18 August.

