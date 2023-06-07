Inland Extreme Festival ready to light-up Red Star this weekend

By Andre De Kock

The 2023 Inland Extreme Festival will visit the Red Star Raceway near Delmas on Saturday, with eight competition categories to wage war on the tricky circuit.

Saloon cars

Heading up proceedings will be two races for HRSA Saloon cars, with the man to beat certainly Rudolf de Vos in his mighty Chevrolet Firenza CanAm.

He will face off against people like George Avvakoumides (Porsche 911 RSR), Andre ten Napel (TNMC Volkswagen Scirocco), Sophos Pantazis (Datsun 240Z), Jannie van Rooyen (Volkswagen Scirocco), Stuart Konig (Northern Bolt Volkswagen Scirocco), Andre van der Merwe (Evapco Porsche 911 RSR), Andy Gossman (Volkswagen Jetta) and Phillip Pantazis (Datsun 240Z).

Karel Stols (Mazda RX-7) should be a front runner in the Silvercup 2.0 races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Marius Jacobs (AAA Opel Tigra Spaceframe) should be the victory favourite in the races for Silvercup 2.0 cars, with his closest adversaries people like Karel Stols (Mazda RX-7), Giles Darroch (GRD Volkswahen Golf), Dewald Pretorius (SPS Mazda RX-7), Freek Blignaut (Mitspro Mazda 323) and Kenny Darroch (GRD Volkswagen Golf).

Phillip Pantazis (Datsun 240Z) should be the man to beat in the Midvaal Historic races, challenged by people like Derick Smalberger (Ford Escort), Johannes Venter (Datsun 160Y), Deon Schwabsky (Ford Escort), Ian Kilburn (Datsun 1200 GX Coupe) and Adrian McCaw (Alfa Romeo GT Junior).

Stuart Konig (Northern Bolt Volkswagen Scirocco) and Jannie van Rooyen (Volkswagen Scirocco) will fight for in Saturday’s second race for Ben Morgenrood HRSA Saloon car honours. Picture: Paul Bedford.

Kobus Brits (Pragma Volkswagen Polo), Dirk Lawrence (JDM Tuning Honda Ballade), Rodney Kruis (Realpro Honda Ballade), Anton Bitzer (Mazda RX-7) and Wayne Pereira (Grange Volkswagen Golf) could fight for Clubmans race victories.

Handicap Pursuit series

The Pursuit races should turn spectacular during their final laps, with the Red Star circuit’s layout always seeing tight handicapping.

Top runners should include Werner Hartzenberg (Porsche 916), Jose Vasques (Brackenhurst Mercedes-Benz 280E), Rob van Aarle (Ford Escort), Clive Winterstein (Porsche 356A), Willem van Niekerk (Marauder), Althea Pretorius (Nissan Exa), Robbie Frank (Lotus 23B) and Danie Lotter (Ford Escort).

Single-seaters

The Formula Monoposto single seater category will boast 17 entries, with probable front runners people like Bevan Williams (RAM Formula GTI), Didier Diedericks (Formula M), Allen Meyer (Formula M), Bruce van Niekerk (Omega Formula M), Blane de Meillon (Firebreak Sting), Johannes Gerber (Van Diemen), Herman Krige (RM08) and Louis van der Merwe (Liabri-Qtees Swift).

Pre-event favourites in the Lotus Challenge races must include Thomas Falkiner (Taylon), Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Birkin), Sean Hewitt (Birkin), Len-Henry Gobey (Lesavert Lotus) and Barry Dunford (Leet Lotus).

INEX Legends

Rounding out the programme will be races for the INEX Legends brigade, with top contenders to include Tyler Robinson, Richard van Heerde, Francois Day, Anton Repsold, Neels Jooste, Johann Jooste and Ruaan Goosen.

Starting times

The Red Star gates will be open from 07h00, with racing to commence at 10h00.

