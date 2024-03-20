Inland Historic tour prepares to bring back the past at Red Star

Eight classes will take part in two races each over the weekend.

Andre van der Merwe (Porsche 911 RSR) could win his sponsor’s races, the the Evapco HRSA heats. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The Red Star Raceway near Delmas will host this year’s season opening Inland Historic Tour race on Saturday, with eight categories taking to the circuit’s four-kilometre tarmac.

Saloon and sports cars

Top billing will belong to the Evapco HRSA brigade, with a wide variety of cars turning up.

Overall victories should belong to drivers like Nicky Dicks (Porsche 911 RSR), Andre van der Merwe (Porsche 911 RSR), Jannie van Rooyen (Volkswagen Scirocco), Jonathan Konig (Volkswagen Scirocco), Gavin Lundin (Datsun 1200 GX) and Franz, Peder and Travis Jensen, all in Datsun 1200 GXs.

Top contenders in the Silver Cup category must include Marius Jacobs (Opel Tigra Spaceframe). Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Top contenders in the Silver Cup category must include Karel Stols (Mazda RX-7), Marius Jacobs (Opel Tigra Spaceframe), Vincent Labuschagne (Volkswagen Golf), Giles Garoch (Volkswagen Golf), Franco di Matteo (Volkswagen Golf), Jakes Campher (BMW 325i) and Ruaan van Deventer (Volkswagen Golf).

Single-seaters

The fast growing Formula Monoposto group will add 17 single seaters to the event, with front runners likely to include Cornell Smit (ARO), Ludovickus Gerber (Ashleigh), Kennedy Torres (Concord), Hylton Morrow (Formula M), Steve Venter (Swift), Herman Krige (Speads) and Hayden Archer (Rhema).

The Super Vee category will field front drivers like Blane de Meillon (Sting), Lushen Ramchander (Super Vee), Kyle Lawrence (Super Vee), Andre Stephen le Roux (Stealth) and Mark Tucker (Super Vee).

Pursuit series

The Pursuit handicap races could have a variety of front runners, including Rob van Aarle (Ford Escort), Machiel Oberholzer (Mercedes-Benz 190E), Gary Stacey (Ford Sierra XR8), Clive Winterstein (Casheri Porsche 356) and Paul Sullivan (Nash).

Lotus Challenge

The Lotus Challenge will start the party with 19 cars, with top contenders to include Mackie Adlem (Taylon). Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The Lotus Challenge will start the party with 19 cars, with top contenders to include Mackie Adlem (Taylon), Sean Hewitt (Birkin), Clive Wilmot (Lotus), David Jermy (Lotus), Jeff Gable (Lotus), Paul Vollmer (Locost) and Ben Knights (Locost).

When and how much?

The Red Star Raceway gates will be open from 07h00, with qualifying sessions from 08h00. Racing will commence at 10h00.

Admission will cost R100 per car and food and drink will be on sale, or you may take your own. For more information, call the circuit office at 060 984 0369.

