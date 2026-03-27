Nostalgia loading for Inland Historic Championship season opener

Packed programme involves 10 categories and a total of 226 entries.

Historic racing returns to its rightful home this Saturday, when the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria hosts the opening round of the 2026 Inland Historic Championship.

With a total of 226 competitors in ten separate racing disciplines, it promises to be a full day of nostalgic spectacle.

Pre-1966 Production Cars

The biggest drawcard should be twhe Marlboro Crane Hire Pre-1966 Production Cars.

Podium chasers should include Ben Morgenrood (Morgenrood Auto Ford Mustang), Seef Fourie Jr (Mercury Cougar), Hennie Groenewaldd (Kameeldoring Ford Capri Perana) and Mark du Toit (TAR Ford Fairlane).

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Others to watch will be Chad ten Doeschate (Chevrolet BelAir), Colin Ellison (Chevrolet Camaro), Alistair Simpson (Lindenberg Ford Capri Perana), and Jonathan Needham (Needham Ford Mustang).

Racing behind will be the Under Two-litre and Little Giants categories.

Mark du Toit (TAR Ford Fairlane) could spray champagne after Saturday’s Marlboro Crane Hire Pre-1966 Production Car races. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Here, front runners will include John ten Doeschate (GSM Flamingo), Carel Pienaar (Kameeldoring Lotus Cortina), Elke Van Vledder (Alfa Romeo GT Junior), Ishmael Baloyi (GSM Dart) and Deon Schwabsky (Vexalabs Ford Escort).

Also in the running will be the likes of Shaun Cabrita (Alfa Romeo Giulietta), Marc Miller (RentMySolar Alfa Romeo Giulia), Djurk Venter (Ford Escort), Nicole Donker (Alfa Romeo GT Junior) and Chris du Plooy (Volvo 122S).

Pre-1974 International Sports Prototypes and Trans-Am

The day’s quickest lap times should come from the races for Pre-1974 International Sports Prototypes and Trans-Am Cars.

In the running will be Larry Wilford (Fuchs Lola T70), Hennie Groenewald (Kameeldoring Chevrolet Camaro), Seef Fourie Jr (Opel Astra V8), James Temple (Lindenberg Shelby Daytona Coupe), Peter Bailey (Bailey Cars Porsche 911 RSR) and Mark du Toit (TAR Lola T70 Spyder).

Evapco HRSA

A wide and varied field will tackle the Evapco HRSA category. Front runners are likely to include Werner Kotze (Black and Gold Solutions Mazda R100), Andre ten Napel (Volkswagen Scirocco), Gerrit Murray (Alfa Romeo 155), Seef Fourie Sr (Datsun 140Y) and Hugo Janse van Rensburg (Ford Escort).

In the Evapco HRSA category, front runners should include Werner Kotze (Black and Gold Solutions Mazda R100). Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Not to be ignored are the likes of Mike O’Sullivan (All Things Motoring Honda Ballade), Wynand du Plessis Junior (DBM Architects VW Scirocco), Travis Jensen (Hamilton’s Datsun 1200), Nicky Dicks (Curvent Porsche 911 RSR) and Andre van der Merwe (Evapco Porsche 911 RSR).

Silvercup 2.0

The Car Care Clinic Silvercup 2,0 category will see drivers like Zander Jacobs (AAA Recovery Volkswagen Corrado Spaceframe), Wessel Mostert (Mosco Contractors BMW M3), Louis Scholtz (Car Care Clinic Honda Ballade) and Marius Truter (Strategic Gear Volkswagen Polo GTI).

The Car Care Clinic Silvercup 2.0 category will see drivers like Zander Jacobs (AAA Recovery Volkswagen Corrado Spaceframe) fighting for podium places. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Also on the grid will be Lourens Taljaard (Loutal Renault Megane RS), Nathan Venter (Pawn Online Opel Tigra Spaceframe) and Sebastian Dias (PMD Transport Volkswagen Polo).

Clubmans

The Real Pro Auto Clubmans races will boast entries like Adriaan le Roux (Mercury Engineering Caterham Super 7), Theo Bohnen (Renault Clio Spaceframe) and Miguel da Costa (Italian Panel beaters BMW 328i).

The Real Pro Auto Clubmans races will boast entries like Theo Bohnen (Renault Clio Spaceframe). Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Also in the running will be Klippies Krige (Mercury Engineering Super 7), Justin Brown (Adlem Automotive BMW M3), Willem Botha (Icon Electrical Mazda RX-2) and Ian Schwabsky (Vexalabs Software BMW 328i).

Historic Single Seaters

Top runners in the Historic Single Seaters racers should include Ben van der Westhuizen (Delta Rubber Royale FF), Paul Richardson (Aztec Procurement Dulon FF), Patrick Dunseith (Merlin FF), Steven Kernick (Mistral Mk1), Des Hillary (Aztek Procurement Dulon FF) and Ryan Ludik WH Auctioneers Titan Mk4).

Monoposto

The Monoposto will see competitors like JM Gerber (Namib Biltong Formula M), Damien Archer (MacNeil Formula GTi), Simphiwe Mohianio (Investchem Reynard), Johan Botha (Mygale FF), Bradley Mader (Get More Car Racing Formula M) and Aiden Morrow (Chaplins Optometrists Formula M).

Not to be outdone is Louis van der Merwe (Liabri-Glass Yorkies Formula GTi), Herman Krige (Speads Formula M) and Anriette van Wyk (Mwanga Tech Lantis).

Pursuit Challenge

The outcome of the Evapco Pursuit Challenge handicap races are always impossible to predict.

Nonetheles, top contenders should include Gary Stacey (Coastal Hire Ford Sierra XR8), Rob Clark (Containerforce Honda Ballade), Wynand du Plessis (DBM Architects Porsche 944), Rob van Aarle (Ace Auto Ford Escort), John Simpson (Alfa Romeo GT Junior) and Werner Hartzenberg (Porsche 356).

Lotus Challenge

Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Tylon) should be the man to beat in the ATS Dunlop Lotus Challenge races.

Challenging him will be people like Rudi Barnard (Adlem Auto Lotus 7), Dewald Smith (AMTEK Lotus 7), Andre du Plessis (Leet Birkin), Gys van der Walt (Strap King Birkin), Jeff Gable (Blue Bubbles Birkin) and Josef Kotze (Top Products Birkin).

INEX Legends

Top INEX Legends competitors should be Riko Raker (Big Boss Auto), Sebastian Vankov, Tyler Posthumus (TA Plant Hire), Jayden Tromp (Pta Noord), Dylan Fourie (D&R Compressor) and Neels Jooste (ADADI Estate).

When and how much?

The Zwartkops gates will open at 06h00, with qualifying sessions for all classes from 07h00.

Admission will cost R120 per adult and R100 per student, with kids under the age of 12 going in for free.

Food and drink will be on sale, or you are welcome to bring your own gazebo, cooler box and braai.

Everybody is invited to visit the pits on foot, and the venue’s Mini Moke trains will run between the pit gate and spectator areas throughout the day.

To find out more, call the circuit office at 012 384 2299 or visit www.zwartkops.co.za.

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