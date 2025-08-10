Inland Historic Tour delivers on nostalgia promise at Zwartkops

First meeting since April brought the heat to race fans.

Nostalgia and spectacle ruled at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday, when the venue hosted round three of the Inland Historic Tour.

Dedicated to Women’s Day, the event provided excellent spectacle in front of a reasonably large crowd.

Pre-1966 Production Cars

Top billing belonged to the Marlboro Crane Hire Pre-1966 Production Cars, where Seef Fourie Jr took the thundering TAR Mercury Cougar to an easy first race victory.

He was chased to the flag by Ben Morgenrood (Morgenrood Auto Ford Mustang), James Temple (Lindenberg Ford Capri Perana) and Jonathan du Toit (TAR Chevrolet Nova).

Morgenrood won race two ahead of Fourie, Hennie Groenewald (Ford Escort) and Temple.

Carel Pienaar took his Kameeldoring Lotus Cortina to the opening Marlboro Crane Hire Little Giants race victory. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Carel Pienaar (Kameeldoring Lotus Cortina), took the first Marlboro Crane Hire Little Giants race from Nicolas Christofides (mytravelshop.co.za Alfa Romeo GT Junior), Terence Botes (Ted’s Garage Mini Cooper) and Ishmael Baloyi (TAR GSM Dart).

Jonathan Needham (Ford Cortina Perana) won race two, followed by Alan Poulter (Vic Campher Volvo 122S) and Deon Schwarbsky (Vexalabs Software Ford Escort).

HRSA

Peter Bailey (Bailey Cars Porsche 911 RSR) won the HRSA class ahead of Werner Kotze (Black and Gold Mazda R100), Andre van der Merwe (Evapco Porsche 911 RSR) and George Avvakpoumides (Euro Shopfitting Porsche 911 RSR).

Kotze won race two in the flame-spewing Rotary Mazda, leading home Bailey, Avvakoumides and Andre ten Napel (Volkswagen Scirocco).

Sports Prototypes

The opening race for Pre-2000 Sports Racing Prototypes was won by Franco di Matteo (Ford Mustang) ahead of Jonathan du Toit (TAR Chevron B8), James Temple (Lindenberg Daytona Coupe) and Andre van der Merwe (Evapco Porsche 911 RSR).

The opening race for Pre-2000 Sports Racing Prototypes was won by Franco di Matteo (Ford Mustang) ahead of Jonathan du Toit (TAR Chevron B8). Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Du Toit beat di Matteo to the flag the next time out, followed by Temple and Warren Lombard (Pepboys Automotive AC Cobra).

Lotus Challenge

Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Taylon) took the first Lotus Challenge race from David Jermy (Blue Bubbles Taylon), Jeff Gable (Blue Bubbles Birkin) and JP Nortje (N4 Autocraft Taylon).

Race two was won by Nortje, ahead of Gable, Clive Wilmot (racekit.co.za Birkin) and Josef Kotze (Top Products Birkin).

The final Lotus Challenge race went to Adlem, followed by Gable, Nortje and Kotze.

Clubmans

A combined race for Clubmans and Midvaal Historic cars saw Adrian Dalton win in his Xtra Clothes BMW M3 CSL, leading home Dirk Lawrence (JDM Tuning Honda Ballade), Kobus Brits (Pragma Volkswagen Polo Classic), Rodney Kruis (Real Pro Honda Ballade), Vitor Dias (Throttle Mafia Honda Ballade) and Pete Walters (Opel Tigra Spaceframe).

Adrian Dalton won both Clubmans/Midvaal Historic races in his Xtra Clothes BMW M3 CSL. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

The six drivers finished race two in exactly the same order.

Silver Cup

Adrian Dalton also won the opening SPS Silvercup 2.0 race with his BMW, followed by Giulio Airaga (Desco Opel Tigra Spaceframe), Jared Rossouw (Nathan’s Volkswagen SuperPolo) and Jonathan Visser (Volkswagen Polo).

Dalton completed his perfect day with a win in the final race, chased by Airaga, Faudo Sidique (Fuel Injection Tech Honda Civic) and Visser.

Single-seaters

Andrew Horne (Xena Chemicals Royale) won the opening Historic Single Seater race, chased to the flag by Paul Gerber (Rosso Sport Auto Ray), Paul Richardson (Aztek Procurement Dulon) and Ben van der Westhuizen (Pioneer Plastics Royale).

Race two went to Gerber, followed by van der Westhuizen, Richardson and Alan Kernick (Aztek Procurement Dulon).

Monoposto

The first Monoposto single-seater race went to veteran Allen Meyer (Liqui Moly FVW), ahead of Peter Hills (Rhema 2), Aidan Morrow (Chaplins Eye Formula M) and Theodore Vermaak (DOE Parts Forza).

To celebrate Women’s Day, Zwartkops ran an all-ladies Monoposto race, won by Monique Wallendorf in her Total Nail and Beauty Care Rhema. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Meyer won race two as well, leading home Vermaak, Hills and Morrow.

INEX Legends

Devin Robertson (Big Boss Auto) won the first INEX Legend race from Gavin Botha (Pta Noord Toyota), Christian Padayachee (Midas Gem) and Tyler Posthumus (Plant Hire).

Botha won race two ahead of Robertson, Sebastian Venkov (Martin Venkov) and Padayachee.

Race three went to Robertson, followed by Botha, Richard van Heerde (Browndeck Roofing) and Posthumus.

Next…

The next Inland Historic Tour event at Zwartkops will be on Saturday, 20 September.

