Ford recalling Transit and Transit/Tourneo Custom over battery fault

Recall notice for 582 vehicles involves the battery releasing an unpleasant odour or 'hissing' sound into the cabin.

The National Consumer Commission has issued yet another vehicular recall, this time involving the Ford Transit, Transit Custom and its passenger equivalent, the Tourneo Custom.

‘Smelly and zinging’

In a statement, the commission says the recall pertains to a suspected battery fault that could result in a foul odour or concerning noise seeping into the cabin.

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“Vehicles built with the A7 AGM battery may produce an acidic smell similar to rotten eggs inside the cabin, a hissing sound or visible gas venting from the battery,” the statement said.

Ford Toureno is being recalled alongside its full-size Transit van sibling. Picture: Ford

“In some cases, the seat area may feel unusually warm. The increase in temperatures may cause a reaction in the battery that produces hydrogen sulphide gas. Prolonged exposure to this gas may pose a health risk to occupants”.

Vehicles implicated

In total, 582 vehicles, made between 2021 and 2025 and sold locally between 2022 and 2026, are affected.

Ford Transit Custom is also implicated in the recall. Picture: Ford

“Owners of the affected vehicles are urged to take their vehicles to the nearest authorised dealership for repairs. The necessary repair will be carried out at no cost to the consumer,” the statement said.

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