Inland Historic tour makes the most out of Heritage Day at Zwartkops

Andre De Kock

The spectacle that is the Inland Historic tour returned to the Zwartkops Raceway in style on Saturday, with 17 car races entertaining a large crowd.

Top billing belonged to the Marlboro Crane Hire Legend Cars, with the first race going to Larry Wilford (Lola T70), followed by James Temple (Shelby Daytona Coupe), Olivier Dalias (Ford GT40) and Alan Poulter (Tom Campher Volvo 122S).

Wilford and Temple took the first two places again the next time, followed by Ben Morgenrood (Ford Mustang) and Jonathan du Toit (Shelby Daytona Coupe).

Both the Ben Morgenrood Group HRSA races went to Peter Bailey (Ford GT40), ahead of Andre’ van der Merwe (Porsche 911 RSR).

Jannie van Rooyen (Volkswagen Scirocco) finished third in the first round with the final step on the podium in the second heat falling to Stuart Konig (Volkswagen Scirocco).

Racing behind them, the opening Midvaal Historics race went to Eugene Gouws (Chevrolet Firenza CanAm), leading home Travis Jensen (Datsun 1200 GX), Franz Jensen (Datsun 1200 GX) and Peder Jensen (Datsun 1200 GX).

Gouws won race two as well, followed by Travis Jensen, Franz Jensen and Andy Gossman (BMW 325i).

Larry Wilford (Lola T70), followed by James Temple (Shelby Daytona Coupe), during Saturday’s opening Legend Car race at Zwartkops. Picture: Dave Ledbitter

Marius Jacobs (Opel Tigra Spaceframe) won both the Silvercup 2.0 races, followed both times by Paul van Niekerk (Volkswagen Golf).

Duane Brown (Volkswagen Polo) and Giulio Airaga (Opel Tigra Spaceframe) filled the runner-up places the first time, with Airaga and Andy Gossman (BMW 325i) doing the honours the next time around.

Andrew Horne (Royale RP31) took both the Historic Single seater victories ahead of Matt Nash (Royale), Delan Holton (Van Diemen) and Shaun Cabrita (Titan Mk5).

Both the opening Monoposto single seater races went to Corrie le Roux (Formula M), chased by Paul Schultz (Swift). Louis van der Merwe placed third in race one with Hilton Morrow (Formula M) taking the final step in the second race.

Stan Stacey (Ford Cortina) won the second HRSA Pursuit handicap race. Picture: Dave Ledbitter

Devin Robertson won all three the first Liqui Moly INEX Legends race ahead of Jagger Robertson and Sebastian Lanzetti.

Rounding out the event were two HRSA Pursuit handicap races. Machiel Oberholzer (Mercedes-Benz 190E) won the first one ahead of Rob van Aarle (Ford Escort) and Tegan Leyshon (Volkswagen Scirocco).

Race two went to Stan Stacey (Ford Cortina), leading home Werner Hartzenberg (Porsche 916) and Willem van Niekerk (Marauder).

The next event at at the Zwartkops Raceway will be a National Extreme Festival round on Saturday, 15 October.