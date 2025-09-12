Armoured Ford Ranger Raptor now tough enough for Chuck Norris

B6 armouring solution affords occupants protection against A47, R1 and R5 shots.

South Africa’s leading specialist manufacturer of armoured products, SVI Engineering, has just elevated the high-performance Ford Ranger Raptor to a degree that even Chuck Norris should notice. Previously only offered as B4 (handgun) package, the Ford Ranger Raptor is now available in a Ford-backed B6 discreet armouring package.

The concealed B6 package for the Ford Ranger Raptor represents the highest grade of civilian armour allowed in South Africa without a special permit. This 360-degree solution affords occupants of the bakkie comprehensive protection against assault rifles, including AK47, R1 and R5.

Arriving as South Africa’s first Ford-approved assault-rifle protection package for the Ford Ranger Raptor, SVI’s B6 solution is the result of a rigorous development process that included measures to increase this halo derivative’s gross vehicle mass (GVM).

“Since the Raptor’s special FOX suspension system results in a lower payload compared to other Ranger derivatives, this model was initially deemed unsuitable to handle the extra mass that comes with full assault-rifle protection. The technical solution, of course, is to increase the Raptor’s GVM, a process we’ve now successfully completed with full approval from Ford,” explains SVI Business Development Director, Nicol Louw.

Proper protection

In the end, the Ford-ratified solution – backed by official brake testing – sees the Raptor’s derivative-defining 2.5-inch FOX live-valve internal bypass shock absorbers retained, though these items now operate in conjunction with suitably uprated springs.

Materials used include 38mm armoured glass curved to OEM specification, along with precisely cut high-grade armoured steel plates. Full firewall and footwell protection are included, while careful overlapping of materials serves to minimise ballistic gaps.

The Ford Ranger Raptor’s entire passenger cell boasts coverage, including all pillars, all doors and all windows. Also protected are critical under-bonnet components like the battery and ABS unit.

The added mass of the B6 armouring components is no match for this model’s twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, which churns out 292kW and 583Nm. A fact the The Citizen Motoring can attest as we ran the B4 SVI Ford Ranger Raptor at Gerotek, and the difference in performance was more than acceptable versus the protection you are buying.

Finance available

The Bashewa-based company offers not only various levels of Ford-endorsed bullet-resistant protection for the Ranger – including a semi-discreet B6 Stopgun V3.0 kit aimed at the security industry – but also several packages for the Everest SUV.

As is the case with these products, SVI’s FPC status means the B6-converted Ford Ranger Raptor’s warranty and any selected service or maintenance plans remain intact. Moreover, Ford Credit at any Blue Oval dealership in South Africa can finance the entire package – including the purchase price of the base vehicle and the cost of the armour.

The project build time for both the B4 discreet kit and the new B6 discreet package is approximately three months, with the list of options including items such as roof armour, a PA system and imported heavy-duty run-flat rings for the tyres. Meanwhile, installation of the “SVI LITE” partial armouring solution takes just two weeks.

Armoured Ford Ranger Raptor pricing

“SVI LITE” B2 partial armour – R64 950 per closure

360-degree B4 discreet armour – R588 730

360-degree B6 discreet armour – R891 735

*Pricing excludes base price of vehicle.