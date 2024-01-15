Finally stickered as returning Isuzu D-Max X-Rider’s price emerges

Three model range will again be offered solely as a double cab, but with the option of rear-wheel-drive or selectable four-wheel-drive with low-range.

Now in its third iteration, the D-Max X-Rider also boasts a third different engine option. Image: Isuzu

Ahead of its formal market return next month, pricing has been uncovered of the Isuzu D-Max X-Rider until now withheld.

X effect touches

Revealed in November last year as the third iteration of the popular moniker that debuted in 2016 as a limited edition, more upmarket version of the high-output KB 250 Hi-Rider, and then again as a permanent fixture of the renamed D-Max range in 2018, the nomenclature’s featuring on the new generation D-Max is again a double cab only affair modelled on the mid-range LS trim level.

ALSO READ: X-factored Isuzu D-Max X-Rider makes long awaited return

Incrementally different from the Thai-made, Australian model that debuted last year, the locally-made X-Rider’s exterior enhancements comprise a gloss black grille with a red Isuzu badge, LED headlights and fog lamps not offered on the standard LS, black door handles and mirror caps, a blacked-out B-pillar and a black sports bar.

Mounted on 18-inch diamond-cut wheels resplendent with black centre caps and red Isuzu lettering, the appearance tweaks also include a black tailgate handle, grey roof rails, a standard tonneau cover and side-steps, X-Rider badges on the doors and tailgate, and a choice of four colours; Islay Grey, Splash White, Red Spinel and from April, Mercury Silver.

Aesthetic uptakes are easy to spot. Image: Isuzu

Inside, the splash of red continues in the form of the Isuzu lettering on the steering wheel hub, as stitch work on the seats, doors and gear lever, accented inserts around the door handles and as a strip across the dashboard with a black X that fades to gloss black and black to red.

Also included are black leather seats with red X badges on the headrests of the front chairs, a black roofliner, a leather-covered steering wheel and PVC floor mats with a red X badge.

Spec

Modelled on the LS, the X-Rider retains the same specification items, but recieves a series of unique styling touches. Image: Isuzu

Unchanged from the LS is the X-Rider’s specification sheet made-up of a six-speaker sound system, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, dual-zone climate control and electric mirrors, plus the following:

auto lock/unlock doors;

all-around electric windows;

keyless entry;

rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

seven airbags;

Electronic Stability Control;

Hill Descent Control;

Trailer Sway Assist;

Hill Start Assist;

rear diff-lock

Up front

Up front, the third evolution X-Rider derives motivation from a third engine option since its founding, in this case the 4JK1-TCX 1.9-litre DDI turbodiesel engine known as the BluePower in Thailand.

An engine, along with the flagship 3.0-litre 4JJ3-TCX rumoured to be replaced in 2025 by the new 2.2-litre mild-hybrid oil-burner, the unit develops 110kW/350Nm and is connected to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox, the latter the sole option for the four-wheel-drive model.

Price

Similar to the standard D-Max, for now without the upgrades rolled-out in Thailand last year, the X-Rider’s sticker prices include a five-year/120 000 km warranty as well as a five-year/90 000 km service plan.

As per vehicle information site, duaoporta.com, the D-Max X-Rider’s prices are listed as:

D-Max 1.9 DDI X-Rider – R640 500

D-Max 1.9 DDI X-Rider AT – R659 200

D-Max 1.9 DDI X-Rider 4×4 AT – R740 700

NOW READ: X (Rider) factor and three-litre power hits Isuzu D-Max’s high