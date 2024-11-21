Spruced-up Mercedes-Benz G-Class arrives headed by AMG G63

Line-up will expand in 2025 with the G450d that replaces the current G400d, and the all-electric G580.

Refreshed G-Class premieres with the G63 that will be joined by the more conventional diesel-powered G450d in 2025. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Revised earlier this year for the first time since its global unveiling six years ago, Mercedes-Benz South Africa has released pricing of the facelift G-Class, initially only in range-topping AMG G63 guise.

First to arrive

A line-up the three-pointed star will expand on next year when it avails the diesel G450d and the first-time all-electric G580, the solitary model, for now, continues with the stalwart 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 now benefitting from the 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid system.

Adding an additional 15kW/200Nm for short bursts, the V8, on its own, produces an unchanged 430kW/850Nm routed to all four wheels through the double clutch 9G TCT gearbox.

Still with the trademark three locking differentials and low range, the AMG G63 will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds, despite weighing 2 640 kg, before topping out at a limited top speed of 220 km/h.

Aesthetically, the G63 builds on the enhancements of its sibling by gaining AMG front and rear bumpers and door sills, an illuminated AMG bonnet logo, the AMG side exhaust system, MultiBeam LED headlights as standard, silver painted AMG brake calipers and 20-inch AMG alloy wheels.

Rear has been changed little from when the current G-Class debuted in 2018. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Underneath, the new adaptive air suspension has been bolstered by the AMG Ride Control adaptive dampers and shock absorbers, AMG-tuned power steering and the AMG brakes resplendent with 354 mm discs at the front and 345 mm at the rear.

Additional unique items to the G63 are eight AMG Dynamic Select mode settings; Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, Sand, Trail and Rock, and three settings for the suspension itself; Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

New inside

Inside, the revisions finally include Benz’s latest MBUX system integrated into a 12.3-inch display that sits opposite a new fully digital instrument cluster of the same size.

Biggest highlight inside is the long awaited adoption of the MBUX software for the infotainment system. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an augmented reality Head-Up Display and a so-called Off-Road Cockpit with a series of displays, including a transparent bonnet view display, completes the interior, along with a new keyless entry system.

Also standard is the Burmester sound system, AMG graphics and readouts within the instrument cluster and infotainment system, the AMG Performance steering wheel, AMG floor mats and illuminated door sills, and the AMG Performance seats trimmed in Nappa leather with AMG embroidered front seatbacks.

Arriving in 2025

Goodbye G400d, hello G450d

Down the range, the mentioned G450d’s arrival in 2025 will see it replace the current G400d as the only “standard” model.

A no-no therefore is the petrol-powered G500 than now makes use of a 3.0-litre turbo straight-six instead of the previously detuned 4.0-litre V8.

In diesel guise, the 3.0-litre straight-six develops 27kW/50Nm more than in the G400d with outputs of 270kW/750Nm – this excluding the mild-hybrid system.

Paired to the 9G Tronic ‘box, the G450d will get from 0-100 km/h in 5.8 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 5.8 seconds

Electric G

Described as a “proper G” despite omitting the combustion engine, the all-electric G580 becomes the first electric model not to fall under the EQ brand Benz admitted last year would be scrapped before the end of 2024.

Officially called the G580 with EQ Technology and not EQG as it did during the development and concept stages, the G580’s visual differences from the standard G-Class include a sealed grille with an optional illuminated outer surround, LED puddle lamps displaying a G animation on the ground, and gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels designed specifically to aid aerodynamics.

All-electric G580, previously set to wear the name EQG, will makes its South African market debut in 2025. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Additionally, the G580 has been furnished with new A-pillars, a raised bonnet and at the rear, a rectangular storage box that houses the charging hardware and toolkit instead of the spare wheel.

Inside, the interior carries over largely unchanged from the normal G-Class, apart EV specific graphics and dials.

Biggest difference from the combustion G-Class at the rear is the smaller spare wheel cover that now houses the charging equipment. Image: Mercedes-Benz

The opposite, however, applies to the G580’s platform where the locking differentials have all been replaced by four electric motors, a reinforced chassis and a new rear axle.

Able to execute the 360-degree tank turn called G Turn, power for the electric motors comes from a 116-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that has resulted in a system output of 432kW/1 164Nm, the latter making the G580 the torquiest G-Class ever made.

Interior differs subtly from the combustion G-Class. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Despite weighing the heaviest of any G at 3 050 kg, the G580 will still get from 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 180 km/h.

Equipped with an imitation combustion engine noise system called G-Roar, the G580 will do 473 km on a single with 170 km available after 15 minutes when using a DC fast charger up to 200 kW.

As standard, the G580 gets an 11 kW on-board charger with a wait of 32 minutes being required from 10-80%.

Price

In terms of price, the first launched G63 comes with a R4 630 600 sticker that includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan. As indicated, pricing for the G450d and G580 will be revealed in 2025.

