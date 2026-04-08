JAC’s Fortuner and Everest rival still on the cards for 2026 arrival

JS9 will use the T9's ladder-frame chassis and 2.0-litre CTI turbodiesel engine.

Having fallen into almost obscurity since being shown in a screengrab at the launch of the T9 two years ago, JAC has provided first details of its incoming JS9.

Bakkie-based

Until now referred to simply as the T9 SUV, the JS9 will be JAC’s direct seven-seater rival for the Toyota Fortuner, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Isuzu MU-X, Mahindra Scorpio-N and Ford Everest.

Screengrab of the JS9, then called T9 SUV, at the launch of the T9 in 2024. Picture: Charl Bosch

Set to use the T9’s body-on-frame JL32 platform, the JS9 will feature a low-range transfer case on four-wheel drive derivatives and, more than likely, the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic as the sole transmission option.

T9’s diesel confirmed

At the same time, JAC South Africa told The Citizen that the JS9 will receive subtle changes to its interior, which will subsequently be rolled out on the T9 as well.

T9 will provide the base and powertrain for the JS9. Picture: JAC

On the model front, the two trim levels have been confirmed: Lux and Super Lux, with power set to come from the 2.0-litre CTI turbodiesel engine that produces the same 125kW/444Nm as in the T9.

A more powerful 2.5-litre CTI unit, with powered rated at a reported 140 kW in the Chinese market T9, will be added at a later stage.

‘Competitive price’

While pricing is still to be confirmed, the brand stated that the JS9 will have an “extremely competitive” sticker when it arrives.

As a reference, pricing for the T9 starts at R549 200 and ends at R689 900 for the flagship T9 Hunter 4×4 powered by the uprated 144kW/487Nm CTI unit.

Element of caution

While planned for introduction in the third or fourth quarter, JAC South Africa said it doesn’t know whether production will be impacted by the ongoing war in the Middle East.

As such, the JS9’s arrival could be delayed, however, this is purely speculative and not confirmed.

Expect clearer details to emerge with the onset of the third quarter.