Can GWM take on Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger with powerful new P500?

GWM has priced and pitched the new more powerful 3.0 litre P500 directly at the country's bakkie leaders in a move that must pay dividends.

Almost every day a new Chinese bakkie arrives in South Africa. They are all shiny and new on paper, but they are largely unproven on local roads like the GWM P500 is.

Trust is earned

GWM, on the other hand, has been around for what feels like forever as has their well-known P Series of bakkies.

The trust in the brand and its products is reflected by its sales numbers, which put it in the Top 5 almost every month.

Pricing is vital

That said, I have always believed GWM’s numbers should be better than they are. They produce good bakkies, but maybe the right price wasn’t right at the top end of the segment.

The previous P500 2.4 started around R800 000 and went up to R1 million for the 2.0T Hybrid. The 2.4 wasn’t all that powerful, and the Hybrid was powerful but drank fuel. This product mix was not right.

So, with the introduction of the upgraded P500 with a substantially better price tag that now starts at R724 900 and ends at R799 900 and a new, more powerful turbodiesel engine, maybe a few more people will go have a look at this bakkie. And they really should.

The GWM P500 also places strong emphasis on comfort. Picture: Supplied

Powerful new turbodiesel

We all know that South African bakkie owners are power mad especially when it comes to double cab lifestyle offerings.

And at the core of the GWM P500 now lies a 3.0 litre turbocharged diesel engine that is good for 170kW of power and 620Nm of torque.

This makes the GWM P500 the country’s most powerful four-cylinder turbodiesel available off a showroom floor today.

The drive

Obviously, when we get one to road test, we will be able to categorically state exactly how all this power and torque translate into straight-line speed.

But with 385Nm of torque available from just above idle at 1 000rpm, my initial impression of the urge on tap during the launch drive event was really good.

Although running a nine-speed automatic box, it didn’t feel like the P500 was forever hunting around for gears either, as some of the competition does.

The ride quality itself was more than acceptable too. Not the softest or smoothest operator, nor a bone-jarring work bakkie hard, the P500 slotted right in the middle somewhere.

The GWM P500 blends rugged capability with a refined cabin that rivals premium SUVs. Picture: Supplied

Interior comfort

The GWM P500 always offered a ton of comfort and tech, and these new offerings are no different.

The first thing you will notice is the 14.6-inch touchscreen, which is powered by GWM’s in-house Coffee Operating System 3.0 and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a Heads-Up Display.

Then you have the likes of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to go with premium leather-covered seats that offer massage, heating, ventilation, power adjustment and memory functionality.

Advanced safety

The GWM P500 offers a comprehensive suite of active and passive safety technologies. This includes the likes of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), incorporating technologies such as:

Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC’);

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC); and

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB).

The best part of these safety systems is that they are not overly intrusive, as is the case nowadays with other new Chinese offerings.

The GWM P500 sets a high standard in the premium bakkie segment with its new engine. Picture: Supplied

Customers expect more

“The introduction of the 3.0 litre diesel responds directly to demand for greater performance from the P500 diesel without compromising on the level of comfort that our customers have become accustomed to,” says Floyd Ramabulana, head of marketing at GWM South Africa.

“South African bakkie customers expect their vehicles to fulfil several roles, and for many of them diesel remains an important part of that equation”.

Pricing and warranty

P500 D-Cab 3.0TD 9AT 4×2 Super Luxury – R724 900

P500 D-Cab 3.0TD 9AT 4×4 Ultra Luxury – R799 900

The P500 3.0 diesel is backed by a comprehensive GWM ownership package; coverage includes: