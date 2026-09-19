PODCAST: New Renault bakkie revives Mzansi half-tonner debate

Like the Volkswagen Tukan, the Niagara double cab can't be ruled out completely.

The recent global reveal of the Renault Niagara has again opened up the debate around the possibility of reviving the local half-ton bakkie segment.

The Renault Niagara is based on the Boreal SUV that is destined for Mzansi next year, but will initially only be built in left-hand drive for the South American market.

One of the half-tonners it will go up against in South America is the Volkswagen Tukan. There is a possibility that VW could avail the Tukan in South Africa. It might even be built at the Kariega plant as it shares a platform with the Polo and crossover twin the Tengo which enter production soon.

Renault Niagara makes Pitstop

On this week’s episode of our Pitstop podcast, we discuss the Renault Niagara’s possibilities of ever reaching South Africa. Renault tried to bring the Oroch bakkie in two years ago before reaching that conclusion that it won’t be financially feasible.

Like the Oroch, which was based on the Duster, the Niagara will only be available as a double cab. It has a ground clearance of 224mm and a payload of 654kg.

It will be powered by the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine used in the Duster and Boreal. The mill produces 115kW of power and 270Nm of torque. An adapted ethanol version produces 120kW/270Nm. The Renault Niagara comes in a choice of six-speed manual or six-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Duster-like interior

The bakkie’s interior is identical to the Boreal and the Indian-made Duster. It features a 10.1-inch infotainment system, 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless smartphone charging pad and also ambient lighting.

The half-tonner goes on sale in Brazil first, followed by Argentina in November. It is expected to provide the base for alliance partner Nissan’s half-ton bakkie announced in 2024.

The local half-ton bakkie market died when the Nissan NP200 was discontinued in 2024.