PODCAST: JAC T9 SUV to gun for Toyota Fortuner [video]

SA-bound seven-seater will be based on the newly-introduced JAC T9 bakkie.

On the back of the local introduction of its latest bakkie, Chinese manufacturer Jianghuai Automobile Corporation is getting ready to roll out the JAC T9 SUV.

This body-on-frame SUV will ride on the same platform as the newly-launched JAC T9 bakkie. This shared SUV/bakkie design is common practice among carmakers and include the Toyota Fortuner and Hilux, Ford Everest and Ranger and Isuzu M-UX and D-Max.

In the latest episode of The Citizen Motoring’s Pitstop podcast, we discuss the local potential of the T9 SUV. The car, which still needs a name, is expected t arrive in the second quarter of 2025.

While showcasing the T9 SUV at the launch of the T9 bakkie, JAC named the Toyota Fortuner and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport as its direct rivals. But the list will surely include other based-bases seven-seaters like the Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X and Mahindra Scorpio-N.

Judging by images shown by the carmaker, the T9 SUV will feature similar front-end design elements to the T9 bakkie. At the back, the spare wheel is mounted to the barn door tailgate.

JAC T9 SUV powertrain

While JAC did not divulge any technical details, it can be safely assumed that the T9 SUV will share a powertrain with its bakkie sibling. In this case, it’s a 2.0-litre turbodiesel mill producing 125kW of power and 410Nm of torque.

JAC, best known for its presence in the trucking business, started building bakkies five years ago. The first model South Africa received was the T6, which was later followed by the T8. The T9 now tops the bakkie range.

Top dogs will take notice

While the T9 bakkie is no doubt a direct rival for the only imported bakkie in the top five local best-selling bakkies, the GWM P-Series, the top four will also take notice. Starting at R549 900, the bakkie has the potential to also lure buyers away from the top dogs. They are the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max and Mahindra Pik Up.

With a similar strategy, the JAC T9 SUV will be more affordable than all its rivals bar the Mahindra Scorpio-N.