Jaguar product count hits zero as F-Pace sales end in the UK

F-Pace had been expected to see Jaguar into 2025 as its sole model following the decision to end the E-Pace by July.

Jaguar has put an earlier than projected end to its sales of combustion vehicles by completely halting offset of the F-Pace in the UK, the only model it had been selling until now. Image: Charl Bosch

Having made the decision to slim its range down to a single model and not the expected two before its electric transition in 2025, Jaguar has confirmed that an early end in production of the F-Pace has left it with no vehicles currently on sale in the United Kingdom.

Another surprise decision

Back in March, the Indian-owned British brand indicated that a complete renewal of its product range would see the XE and XF bow out by June and the E-Pace and F-Pace prevailing until 2025 in preparation for the electric switch.

Four months later though, it stated production of the E-Pace would end by July, leaving the F-Pace as the sole Jaguar model as assembly of the F-Type and reportedly also the I-Pace have already ended.

In a statement provided to Britain’s Autocar, Jaguar’s parent company, JLR, said it made the decision to end combustion engine vehicle sales in the UK by November “ahead of our new brand reveal later this year and product launch in 2026”.

“We have now ceased allocation of our current generation of Jaguar vehicles. We do have a selection of models available to acquire on an approved pre-owned basis through our UK retail network,” the short statement read.

All-electric future

While it remains unknown as to whether the end of sales in the UK would impact those of other markets, it can only be assumed that stock will last into the early stages of 2025 as the announcement all but confirms the end of F-Pace that had been the leaping cat’s best-selling model until now.

Addressing the clean slate decision last year, JLR CEO Adrian Mardell said none of the current models made viable sense to be carried over onto the new Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA) all of its incoming products will be underpinned by.

“We don’t want the product to be out of the market for too long, particularly the electrified one [I-Pace]. Now we’re waiting for the confidence in JEA,” Mardell told Autocar at the time.

Attributing the decision to end the I-Pace as it will be dated by the time of the JEA’s platform introduction, Mardell also stated that it will revive the XJ axed mere months before its introduction as an electric-only sedan in 2021.

In addition, an electric replacement for the F-Type is said to be working, although at present, no further details about it are known.

On-sale for now

For the moment, both the E-Pace, F-Pace, I-Pace and F-Type are still listed on Jaguar South Africa’s website, however, this is expected to change over the coming months.

